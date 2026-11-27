The 100,000 m² terminal will strengthen SUARDIAZ’s vehicle handling capacity in northern Spain, with the first operation scheduled for late November.

Gijón, Spain-SUARDIAZ Group is expanding its automotive logistics operations with the launch of a new 100,000 m² RoRo terminal at the Port of Gijón in northern Spain.

The first operation is scheduled for late November, with the arrival and unloading of a vessel carrying vehicles, marking the start of SUARDIAZ Group’s operations at the terminal.

The new facility will include a 1,000 m² warehouse and will be served by two RoRo ramps operated by the Port Authority at the La Osa docks, supporting the efficient handling, management and transit of vehicles and rolling cargo.

The expansion comes amid increasing international vehicle flows, particularly from Asia, and growing pressure on European port capacity. Access to specialist terminals enables SUARDIAZ Group to offer greater capacity, flexibility and reliability to automotive manufacturers and logistics operators, complementing its Short Sea Shipping and Automotive Logistics services.

The Port of Gijón (El Musel) is a major freight hub in northern Spain. Its existing port infrastructure, available space and road and rail connections offer opportunities to develop new import and export flows and connect international markets with inland Spain.

SUARDIAZ Group’s expansion in Gijón will support the development of the port as an alternative gateway for automotive logistics.

The new terminal forms part of SUARDIAZ Group’s wider strategy to modernise its fleet, expand its logistics infrastructure and strengthen its international operations, integrating maritime transport, port services and specialist logistics solutions.

SUARDIAZ Group also manages terminals in Liverpool, Nantes, Vigo, Barcelona, Seville, Motril and Cádiz.