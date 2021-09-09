NAUTOR’S SWAN CHOOSES CANNES FOR THREE IMPORTANT DÉBUTS

THREE IMPORTANT DÉBUTS:

Swan 58 and Swan Shadow Worldwide Premières and Swan 98 Première

-SAILING WORLD: FIVE NEW MODELS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

-MOTORYACHT DIVISION: SWAN SHADOW PREMIERE AND SERIAL PRODUCTION STARTED

-NAUTOR’S SWAN SERVICES: TO BE CLOSER TO THE CLIENTS IN EVERY STEP OF THEIR EXPERIENCE

-TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED SOLUTIONS ON NEW PRODUCTS

At Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, Nautor’s Swan will be welcoming its guests to several significant débuts in

the sailing segment: the Swan 58, with seventeen units sold, the Swan 98 with three units delivered and a

fourth under construction. In addition, their smaller sister, the Swan 55 project has been launched and she

has already three happy owners looking forward to sailing her.

This year also represents Nautor’s entry in the power yacht world with Swan Shadow global première, the

first motor yacht signed by Swan, launched last January and with serial production started.

This frenzied activity at the Boatbuilding Technology Centre (BTC), the 20.000 sqm state-of-the- art facility in

Pietarsaari where almost all new Swans hit the water, allowed the yard to reach such milestones.

Thanks to the new products designed, built and under construction, Nautor’s Swan confirms

-Despite the pandemic, stable turnover compared to 2020;

-Research and development of technologically advanced solutions and materials.

-Six new models under construction: Swan 58, at her Worldwide Première in Cannes,

Swan 55 (project launch in Cannes), Swan 88, Swan 108, ClubSwan 80 and the first ever

motoryacht, Swan Shadow;

-Almost the whole range in production;

-The first diesel electric hybrid Maxi Swan already sold – Swan 88;

-The record of 26 sailing yachts to be delivered in 2021 – two of which being Maxi

Swans;

THE RANGE

“The continuous search for new and advanced solutions to build performance, elegant and comfortable

yachts is influenced by the love for sailing and the sensations it gives” – Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group

CEO

Nautor’s Swan is confirming its leadership in the sailing yachts market from 10 to 40+ metres, with the launch

of new products throughout its three divisions.

The strategy of dividing into the three distinct product lines proved to be successful and enables Nautor to

respond to the different needs of very different audiences.

The Swan Line, with the best-seller Swan 48, the new Swans 55 and 58, the 65 and 78 are meant for those

owners with the passion of the sport of sailing either for cruising or racing, and mark the new generation of

Swan yachts.

The new era of Maxi Swans starts with Swan 88 with the project launched last December and the first unit

sold with full diesel-electric propulsion. The Swan 98 with four units sold, three of which are already sailing

the Med. Hull number 002, Drifter Cube is on show at her France Début in Cannes while hull number 003,

Alix II, will be presented in Monaco. The Swan 108 project has been presented last May in Portofino and the

first hull sold. The Swan 120, hull number 001 is all ready for her Worldwide Première at the Monaco Yacht

Show.

ClubSwan Yachts are full racing boats where performance and innovation are the pillars. With the

presentation of ClubSwan 50 in 2016, the ClubSwan 36, launched in May 2019, the ClubSwan 125, launched

last July and having just achieved line-honours at the recent Rolex Fastnet Race, and the ClubSwan 80 under

construction at Persico Marine, Nautor’s strategic partner for this model, the yard is determined to change

the pages in sailing history with high-performance yachts based upon cutting-edge design principles:

Innovation, technology and performance.

The Motor Yacht division completes the picture with the launch of the 42’ Swan Shadow, which has been

widely welcomed by the market. Since her launch last January, the yard has sold seven units with three

already cruising with their happy owners.

A WORLD OF SERVICES

“We strive our best to deliver an experience to create unforgettable moments onboard and ashore! This

has been my task since I bought the yard” – Leonardo Ferragamo, Nautor Group President

Since Leonardo Ferragamo bought the yard in 1998, his idea was to make a 360° brand out of this iconic yard.

Since then, the team has been working very hard and with great commitment to gift their owners and clients

with the experience of a lifetime, developing new solutions and building different services within the

company to allow the yard to remain hand-in-hand with their clients, right from the very beginning of their

journey.

CLUBSWAN RACING

ClubSwan racing is the latest addition to the Nautor’s Swan World.

Last May, the Tuscany Challenge, at Marina di Scarlino, kicked off the start of ClubSwan Racing, a division

headed by Federico Michetti to organise its one-design and rating regattas and provide competitive owners

with unprecedented levels of service and support.

The Tuscany Challenge was the first of four events in the exclusive Nations League. The second was the

Swan Sardinia Challenge which took place in Porto Cervo from 23-26 June; then the Copa del Rey in Palma

from 2-7 August. The Nations Trophy, one of Nautor’s pinnacle events revamping the competition between

nations will be held in Palma from 15-18 September with more than 30 one design yachts already

registered. The final standings are determined after the Swan One Design Worlds in St Tropez, which runs

from 14-17 October.

In Northern Europe, the legendary Nord Stream Race will see ClubSwan 50 crews compete over the 1,000

nautical-mile course between Kiel and St Petersburg from September 4th to 17th.

For Rating racing about 40 classic Swans met for the S&S Rendez-vous at Marciana Marina last May and the

same number of North European Swans met in Turku in July, where the first ever Swan built, Swan 36-001

Tarantella proved to be still very hard to beat, placing 3rd and crewed by Nautor’s CEO, CTO and Sales team.

A new Trophy was created for the occasion by the artist Maria-Sole Ferragamo, So-Le Studio.

A new event is being launched this year for Swan owners based in Asia. Held at Japan’s Riviera Marina, the

Swan Asian Regatta aims to attract owners from all over the region for three days of racing from 29-31

October.

A full calendar for One Design is about to be launched for 2022, with the organization of the most awaited

events for Swan Owners, the Rolex Swan Cup:

ClubSwan Racing has ambitious plans to broaden Swan racing, with regional regattas in the USA, the Solent,

Baltic and Mediterranean.

NAUTOR’S SWAN BROKERAGE

With +30% growth compared to 2020, Nautor’s Swan Brokerage is a big step in the company’s longstanding

commitment to its owners. The corporate business unit acts as a hub for Swan owners and as a global shop

window for prospective buyers of pre-owned Swans providing an unparalleled resource for Swan owners,

with links and contacts to the entire world of Swan and give access to the most complete range of pre-owned

Swan yachts available for sale, a team of specialists with technical knowledge of Swan yachts.

The business unit facilitates the financial and technical appraisal of Swan yachts, with all the expertise and

know-how that you can expect from Nautor.

NAUTOR’S SWAN CHARTER

Nautor’s Swan Charters with a +70% growth compared to 2020, has been conceived to help achieve a dream

of sailing a Swan yacht anywhere in the world.

A luxury yacht charter offer: from absolute relaxation to breathtaking adventure and treasured family

moments.

Chartering a Swan allows you to explore a variety of destinations but also to experience the competitive

racing with ClubSwan Yachts.

The clients are carefully guided through a selection process according to their needs, with a team of

professionals helping them to make their final choice.

NAUTOR’S SWAN GLOBAL SERVICE

The Nautor’s Swan Global Service was created to offer 24/7 assistance with personalized solutions from a

dedicated team committed to giving the best care for every Swan.

With the main hub in Pietarsaari, four hubs in the Med (Badalona, Palma, Scarlino and Villefranche) and 19

service centers around the world, Nautor’s Swan Global Service offers a range of services for any need:

-MAINTENANCE to maximise the enjoyment of every Swan and have her ready for the season;

-REFIT: personalized project analysis based on each Swan owner’s needs;

-YACHT CARE & GUARDIENNAGE: From yacht cleaning to onboard supply, going through general

maintenance and yacht care. As an Owner you will only need to think about the next anchorage;

-RACING ASSISTANCE: attending most iconic regattas around the world to prepare and assist with the

boats’ service during the events. Special racing preparation program and dedicated team is available

for ClubSwan range;

-SPARE PARTS SUPPLY: Nautor stocks the parts which are required for every day maintenance of your

Swan, as well as most custom components that Swan owners will not find elsewhere;

-TECHNICAL CONSULTANCY, SURVEYS AND CERTIFICATES: Nautor has the original drawings,

specifications, records and samples for each boat build. The team is ready to provide technical

consultancy for any upgrade or modification needed taking advantage of the know-how and

workmanship based in Finland;

-RESTORATION: Nautor is proud about its legacy, helping on the restoration of the classic Swans.

Nautor’s Swan Global Service is the guardian angel of the Swan Owners around the world, able and ready to

fulfill their need wherever they are.

ClubSwan Racing, Nautor’s Swan and NSGS are all integrated through a single point of contact.

Nautor’s Swan special thanks go to Bottega Conticelli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Lavazza, Michela Nicoli and

Sease.