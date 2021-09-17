venerdì, Settembre 17, 2021
Swan Shadow wins the second edition of the Design Innovation Awards

By Redazione

On the occasion of the 61st Salone Nautico in Genoa, Swan Shadow has been awarded, in the Superboat category, above 10 meters, for the second edition of the Design Innovation Awards.
It is a great achievement for the first motoryacht with Nautor’s Swan signature.

Redazione
