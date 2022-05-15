67^ Regata dei Tre Golfi: la partenza al tramonto

Suggestiva come sempre la Regata dei Tre Golfi, che, giunta alla 67^ edizione, accresce il suo fascino anticipando, per la seconda volta, al tramonto la partenza che storicamente era prevista a mezzanotte.

Cornice invidiabile: il golfo di Napoli, con Capri ed il Vesuvio illuminati dalla luce calda del calar del sole.

130 le imbarcazioni che hanno spiegato le vele, ben visibili anche dai vicoli di Santa Lucia, lasciando a bocca aperta i passanti sorpresi dal bellissimo colpo d’occhio sul lungomare.

Maxi Yacht, Swan, Vele d’epoca quest’anno la celebre regata del Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia segna anche il ritorno del più famoso skipper oceanico: Giovanni Soldini, sulla linea di partenza della “Regata dei Tre Golfi” con il plurivittorioso trimarano Maserati Mod70.

Suo avversario sarà Mana di Riccardo Pavoncelli, con al timone Paul Larsen, re del record di velocità a vela.

Una regata affascinante, ma sicuramente molto tecnica e complessa per i diversi cambi di vento che si incontrano nelle 150 miglia da percorrere, determinati anche dalla orografia della costa che cambia continuamente.

Il vento del pomeriggio, una brezza termica di 8/10 nodi, in partenza, è calato rapidamente verso 6/8 nodi.

Il grosso regime di alta pressione che insiste sulla zona nei prossimi giorni costringerà i tattici a scelte difficili, a volte coraggiose lungo il percorso: si prevedono diversi momenti di bonaccia.

Sarà determinante interpretare prima di tutti le singole ariette da agganciare in tempo; importanti anche la brezza del mattino e e della sera.

Dopo la partenza, regolare ma un po’ sofferta, la flotta ha diretto la prua verso l’isola di Ponza, primo mark della regata.

Superata la boa della Cavallara, i tattici hanno subito dovuto fare una scelta strategica: decidere se passare nel canale di Procida, quello di Ischia o fuori dall’isola Verde. Anche l’avvicinamento a Ponza necessiterà una scelta ponderata soprattutto con le previsioni di vento di questi giorni. Solo in giornata sapremo se ha pagato navigare tenedosi verso terra o più al centro.

Raggiunta Ponza, le barche scenderanno verso Capri stando attenti a non farsi “risucchiare” dall’isola di Ischia dove potrebbero ciondolare a lungo prima di riprendere un po’ di velocità.

Le carte, come hanno spesso dimostrato le edizioni passate, possono ancora una volta rimescolarsi nel passaggio dell’isolotto de Li Galli: il vento fresco proveniente da dietro in più occasioni ha favorito chi era rimasto più indietro sopraggiungendo ai primi. La regata terminerà come da tradizione, a Capri.

I primi arrivi sono previsti domani intorno alle 13.00. Una volta tagliato il traguardo, le barche saranno ospitate a Sorrento, Sant’Agnello e Piano di Sorrento per la settimana di regate che segue, fino al 21 maggio, dove si correranno tre eventi di altissimo profilo: il primo Campionato Europeo Maxi, il Campionato del Mediterraneo ORC e il Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno.

Alla cerimonia dell’alzabandiera con cui alle 13 di oggi si è dato avvio ufficialmente alla manifestazione erano presenti il Presidente della Federazione Italiana Vela Francesco Ettore, accompagnato dalla Consigliera Federale Antonietta De Falco e dal Presidente della V Zona Fiv, Francesco Lo Schiavo, che ha dichiarato: “la settimana dei Tre Golfi di quest’anno si presenta come un’occasione strategica per la vela campana: con il Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, la V Zona FIV ha collaborato per far diventare una delle più antiche e affascinanti regate del Mediterraneo un’ importante opportunità per il territorio; l’equipaggio che vede insieme mondo sportivo ed istituzioni ha fatto di tutto per garantire un grande spettacolo in mare e a terra.”

Qualche soffiata sui nomi dei favoriti.

Per la categoria ORC classe A : XIO e Ice Blue, gli Swan 42 classe B Mela e Sugar e Scugnizza nei classe C.

Nei Maxi Jethou, ma Manticore potrebbe farci una bella sorpresa.

Dura sfida per gli equipaggi, ci aspettiamo giornate di regate interessanti.

EN

The start of the 67th Tre Golfi Regatta was as picturesque as ever, thanks to the event’s second ever sunset departure in place of the traditional midnight kick-off.

The Gulf of Naples, with Capri and Vesuvius illuminated by the warm light of the setting sun, provided a stunning backdrop.

A fleet of 130 boats that took to the starting line were clearly visible even from the streets of Santa Lucia, leaving passers-by amazed by the beautiful sight unfolding along the seafront.

Alongside Maxi, Swan and classic yachts, this year the renowned race organised by the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia also marks the return of the most famous of oceanic skippers as Giovanni Soldini took to the starting line of the “Tre Golfi Regatta” with his highly successful Maserati Mod70 trimaran.

His toughest competition will likely be Riccardo Pavoncelli’s Mana, with Paul Larsen at the helm – king of the world speed sailing record.

A fascinating regatta, but certainly a highly technical and complex one, thanks to the various wind changes the crews will encounter over the 150-miles course, determined in part by the ever-changing geography of the coastline.

The afternoon wind, a thermal breeze of 8-10 knots at the start, quickly dropped to 6-8 knots.

The large high pressure system affecting the area over the coming days will force the tacticians to make some difficult and perhaps daring choices along the way, with various episodes of dead calm expected. It will be crucial to be the first to interpret all the individual breezes in time, while the morning and evening winds will also be important.

After a clean but somewhat arduous start, the fleet headed for the island of Ponza, the first mark in the race.

After passing the Cavallara mark, the tacticians then had to make a strategic choice, deciding whether to take the Procida channel, the Ischia channel, or sail outside Ischia. The approach to Ponza will also require thought, particularly in light of the wind forecast for the coming days.

Only tomorrow will we see whether sticking to the coast or choosing a more central route paid dividends. After reaching Ponza, the boats will descend towards Capri, taking care not to get “sucked” towards the island of Ischia where they could be left loitering for some time before picking up speed.

Fortunes, as past editions have often shown, can once again change in the passage by the Li Galli islet: the fresh wind coming from behind it has on several occasions allowed boats further back in the fleet to regain ground. The race will end as per tradition, in Capri.

The first boats are expected to finish in the early afternoon of tomorrow.

Having crossed the finish line, the boats will be hosted in Sorrento, Sant’Agnello and Piano di Sorrento for the week of regattas that runs through 21st May, in which three high-profile events will be held: the first ever European Maxi Championship, the ORC Mediterranean Championship and the Tyrrhenian National Championship.

The flag-raising ceremony which took place at 1 p.m. today officially opened the event. Among those present were the President of the Italian Sailing Federation (FIV) Francesco Ettore, accompanied by Federal Councillor Antonietta De Falco and the President of the V Zone, Francesco Lo Schiavo, who declared: “The Tre Golfi Sailing Week this year represents a strategic opportunity for sailing in Campania: the V Zone FIV has collaborated with the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia to make one of the oldest and most charming regattas in the Mediterranean an important opportunity for the region. A team that has seen the sporting world together with the institutions doing everything possible to ensure a great show at sea and ashore.”

A few tips on some of the favourites.

For the ORC Class A category XIO and Ice Blue, the Swan 42 Mela in Class B, and Sugar and Scugnizza in Class C.

Jethou is hotly tipped in the Maxi division, but Manticore could upset the apple cart.

In a challenging week for all of the crews, we can expect very interesting racing.

Foto: © ROLEX / Studio Borlenghi