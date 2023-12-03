SSL Gold Cup – Grand Final Live Link Available Now!

Sailing has its own World Cup, finally! Like football in 1930 and rugby in 1987, the SSL Gold Cup is designed to crown the best sailing nation of all! The World Top 56 countries, selected on their SSL Nation ranking, will battle their way through to raise the coveted and only Sailing World Cup trophy.

With the first rainclouds we’ve seen in Gran Canaria since the start of the competition, this was no normal day in the SSL Gold Cup. Everyone understood it was all on the line.

Semi-Finals Day was where the last eight nations in the competition became the final four. There was no room for error, with a single race for each fleet to determine the finalists.

It’s now down to the last 4 teams in the Grand Final. Today, Italy’s ‘Gladiators’, The Netherlands’ ‘Dutch Lions’, Hungary’s ‘Shamans’ and Spain’s ‘La Armada’ face each other on the water for one final race to decide the team that will lift the SSL Gold Cup for the first time and be crowned the World Champion of Sailing Nations!

Full Report from the 1/2 Finals: Fine margins in the SSL Gold Cup Semi-Finals (mailchi.mp)



Join us, today, Sunday 3rd December at 1.00pm (GMT) local time for the Grand Final of the SSL Gold Cup Finals series, the football world cup of sailing!

Text & Photo Credtis: SSL Gold Cup & Martina Orsini

