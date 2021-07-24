Rodos Cup 2021 – Day 5

Rodos Cup 2021 sailing week started with the route from Kos to Tilos on the 19th of July. The crews then moved to Nisyros, where they had a layover and enjoyed this unique volcanic island. On Thursday, strong winds prevented sailing from Nisyros to Symi, so the suspense reached its peak in view of the last race on Friday. A very beautiful sailing race on the route from Symi to Rhodes marked the successful end of the racing part of this year’s Rodos Cup that was co-organized by O.Y.C. of Rhodes and the South Aegean Region.

On the last racing day, the weather was tailwind and not very strong but with many changes in the first seven miles of the course, giving the crews the opportunity to compete in a very technical race. The result of the crews’ efforts in this leg was crucial to their success in the race as a whole. After that, the boats were on the open sea in the “Rhodes Strait” where there is almost always enough westerly wind that led the boats very fast to Rhodes.

In the IMS category, the ALPHA came first.

Second came BLUE SHARK

And third came the boat Favorit Plus

In the IRC category, the first place went to the boat FOX

Second came the boat ST. ANNA

And third came the boat ESSEX GIRL

In the Cruising category the first place went to the boat ENCHANTMENT OF SAKHALIN

Second came the boat NEFELI

And third came the boat TAKE WIND

In the final overall ranking:

In the IMS category the first place went to Favorit Plus

Second came MARIA – ELECTRA

And third came the boat BLUE SHARK

In the IRC category, the first place went to the boat FOX

Second came the boat ST. ANNA

And third came the boat ESSEX GIRL

In the Cruising category the first place went to the boat NEFELI

Second came the boat ENCHANTMENT OF SAKHALIN

And third came the boat TAKE WIND

Rodos Cup officially closed with a simple, due to health protocols, award ceremony at 20:30 on Friday in the modern and very hospitable facilities of Rhodes Marina. With the promise of all to meet again next year at Rodos Cup 2022, to live similar unforgettable experiences, but also the wish that next year the pandemic will be a painful past for all.

Photo Credits: alphaimagemedia.gr / Lefteris Damianidis