RORC TRANSATLANTIC RACE 2023 DA RECORD PER BOERO YACHTCOATINGS E GIOVANNI SOLDINI

Giovanni Soldini e il Team di Maserati Multi 70 tagliano per primi il traguardo della nona edizione della RORC Transatlantic Race, organizzata dal Royal Ocean Racing Club in collaborazione con Yacht Club de France, chiudendo la corsa alle ore 19.45 UTC di venerdì 13 gennaio 2023 con un tempo reale di 5 giorni, 5 ore, 46 minuti e 26 secondi, superando i rivali Snowflake e Team Zoulou e stabilendo un nuovo record.

Lo skipper milanese e il suo equipaggio hanno infranto il precedente record stabilito nel 2015 con un margine di quasi 17 ore, malgrado un’avaria a bordo che avrebbe potuto compromettere la corsa lanciata attraverso l’Atlantico da Lanzarote a Grenada (2995 miglia nautiche). Si tratta di un grande risultato ottenuto anche grazie all’eccellenza dei prodotti vernicianti Boero YachtCoatings, con i quali è stato protetto il trimarano anche in occasione della regata.

Maserati Multi 70 è stato, infatti, oggetto di un refit totale eseguito durante il lungo periodo in cantiere e di alcune riparazioni specifiche dovute alle intemperie che avevano danneggiato il trimarano nel settembre scorso. Il processo di mantenimento è volto a garantire la massima funzionalità e sicurezza; per questo motivo sono state utilizzate diverse soluzioni Boero YachtCoatings frutto di ricerca su materie prime selezionate e formule innovative.

In particolare, per la parte di carena sotto la linea di galleggiamento è stato impiegato il primer epossidico bi-componente Delta 3000, usato anche come fondo nei cicli di pitturazione, mentre come fillers sono stati applicati Epoyacht, stucco epossidico dal peso specifico estremamente basso e dalla grande flessibilità che assicura un risultato omogeneo e un peso complessivamente ridotto, ideale per favorire la velocità del trimarano e garantire una protezione adeguata, ed Epomar, stucco fine indicato per le rasature a basso spessore o per eliminare piccole irregolarità, adatto per applicazioni su superfici immerse in legno, acciaio, alluminio e vetroresina. Quest’ultimo è stato scelto per la sua facilità di applicazione e l’ottima carteggiabilità, ideale per levigare in modo dettagliato superfici trattate con gli stucchi epossidici ad alto spessore.

Per la parte superiore, invece, si è scelto di applicare il sottosmalto epossidico bicomponente ad alto spessore, Epoply, dotato di ottima distensione e compattezza del film e una buona carteggiabilità, a garanzia di una perfetta finitura superficiale, e lo smalto Challenger PRO, una finitura poliacrilica bicomponente studiata per soddisfare le esigenze di durata nelle condizioni di esercizio più estreme. Le sue elevate proprietà di brillantezza, dilatazione e copertura, abbinate alla facilità di applicazione, ne consentono, infatti, l’utilizzo su qualsiasi tipologia di imbarcazioni, comprese le grandi superfici nel segmento dei Superyacht. Un mix di prodotti fondamentali per valorizzare e proteggere lo scafo e le parti vitali che ha assicurato un ciclo di verniciatura estremamente leggero e performante.

“Siamo fieri di collaborare con Giovanni Soldini da oltre vent’anni e di aver raggiunto insieme un altro splendido risultato. Il ciclo di refit super leggero scelto per Maserati Multi 70 è riuscito a garantire una performance di alto livello anche nelle situazioni più estreme. Questo risultato dimostra come la profonda conoscenza dei cicli applicativi e l’alta qualità dei prodotti riesca ad assicurare in qualsiasi circostanza una protezione adeguata.” Pierluigi Stortoni, Technical Manager della Yachting Business

Per Giovanni Soldini e Maserati Multi70 la regata transoceanica ha segnato l’inizio di una nuova stagione di grandi sfide sportive, tecniche – con il nuovo sistema Full Electric – e ambientali, attraverso i programmi di salvaguardia dell’oceano e il monitoraggio della superficie marina grazie alla Ocean Pack, la macchina che da bordo misura temperatura, salinità e CO2 lungo le rotte del trimarano.

“Da oltre vent’anni collaboriamo con Boero YachtCoatings aderendo agli stessi valori: passione, innovazione e attenzione all’ambiente. Questi principi e la ricerca del miglioramento continuo nelle tecnologie hanno consolidato un rapporto che da sempre si basa su fiducia e ascolto reciproci. Così in passato abbiamo sempre affrontato ogni progetto, e così certamente lavoreremo allo sviluppo di quelli futuri” dichiara Giovanni Soldini.

EN

BOERO YACHTCOATINGS SUPPORTED MASERATI MULTI 70 AND GIOVANNI SOLDINI AT THE 2023 RORC TRANSATLANTIC RACE, SETTING A NEW RECORD

Giovanni Soldini and the Maserati Multi 70 Team crossed the finish line first in the ninth edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in collaboration with Yacht Club de France, closing the race at 7:45 pm UTC on Friday, January 13th, 2023 with a time of 5 days, 5 hours, 46 minutes and 26 seconds, beating the rivals Snowflake and Team Zoulou and setting a new record.

The Italian skipper and his crew shattered the previous record set in 2015 by a margin of nearly 17 hours, despite a breakdown on board that could have jeopardized the race launched across the Atlantic from Lanzarote to Grenada (2995 nautical miles). This is a great achievement, obtained also thanks to the excellence of Boero YachtCoatings paint products, with which the trimaran was protected during the race.

Maserati Multi 70, in fact, underwent a total refit during the long period in the shipyard, as well as some specific repairs due to the bad weather that had damaged the trimaran last September. The maintenance process aimed at ensuring maximum functionality and safety; for this reason, various Boero YachtCoatings solutions were used, the result of research on selected raw materials and innovative formulas.

In particular, Delta 3000 two-component epoxy primer, which is also used as a primer in painting cycles, was employed for the part of the hull below the waterline, while Epoyacht, an epoxy filler with an extremely low specific weight and great flexibility that ensures a homogeneous result and an overall low weight, was applied as filler, ideal for supporting the speed of the trimaran and ensuring adequate protection, along with Epomar, a fine filler for low-thickness skim coats or for eliminating small irregularities, suitable for application on submerged wood, steel, aluminum and fiberglass surfaces. The latter was chosen for its ease of application and excellent sandability, ideal for detailed sanding of surfaces treated with the thick epoxy fillers.

For the upper part of the boat, the team members chose Epoply, a two-component, high-thickness epoxy primer with excellent film diffusion and compactness, as well as good sandability, guaranteeing a perfect surface finish, along with Challenger PRO enamel, a two-component polyacrylic finish designed to meet durability requirements under the most extreme operating conditions. In fact, its high gloss, expansion and coverage properties, combined with its ease of application, make it suitable for all types of boats, including large surfaces in the superyacht sector. A mix of essential products to enhance and protect the hull and vital parts, ensuring an extremely light and high-performance painting cycle.

“We are proud to have been collaborating with Giovanni Soldini for over 20 years and to have achieved another remarkable result together. The super light refit cycle chosen for Maserati Multi 70 was able to guarantee a high level of performance even under the most extreme situations. This result demonstrates how the in-depth knowledge of application cycles and the high quality of the products manage to ensure adequate protection under all circumstances.” Pierluigi Stortoni, Yachting Business Technical Manager

For Giovanni Soldini and Maserati Multi70, the trans-ocean race marked the beginning of a new season of great sporting, technical – with the new Full Electric system – and environmental challenges, through ocean conservation programs and sea surface monitoring thanks to the Ocean Pack, the machine that measures temperature, salinity and CO2 from on board along the trimaran’s routes.

“For more than two decades we have been collaborating with Boero YachtCoatings sharing the same values: passion, innovation, and care for the environment. These principles and the quest for continuous improvement in technologies have consolidated a relationship that has always been based on mutual trust and listening. This is how we have always approached each project in the past, and this is certainly how we will work on the development of future ones” declares Giovanni Soldini.