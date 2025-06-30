MIRPURI FOUNDATION SAILING TROPHY 2025: INTERNATIONAL SAILING AND OCEAN CONSERVATION UNITE IN CASCAIS

From July 4 to 6, Cascais hosts the biggest sailing regatta of the year with a strong focus on sustainability. The Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy celebrates six years of diversity, competition, and environmental commitment.

Lisbon – This week, the bay of Cascais transforms into Portugal’s premier sailing venue, hosting the 6th edition of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, one of the most anticipated events in the Portuguese sailing calendar. Organized by the Mirpuri Foundation in partnership with the Clube Naval de Cascais, the event runs from July 4 to 6, gathering sailors from 18 countries — Portugal, Italy, Denmark, Malta, Spain, Argentina, United States, Brazil, Turkey, Estonia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, South Africa, France, Germany, and Thailand — representing several continents.

With ages ranging from 8 to 80 years old, hundreds of sailors registered on over 150 boats will compete in a wide variety of vessels, from small 2.34m Optimists to impressive 45m cruisers. Over three days of intense racing, eight classes will compete (TP52, NHC, ORC, SNIPE, SB20, FINN, J70, and OPTIMIST), with a standout presence of the TP52 class from the 52 SUPER SERIES, an international elite sailing circuit featuring top teams racing high-performance TP52 yachts. During the event, the TP52 class World Champion will also be crowned.

The opening ceremony will be marked by a cannon shot fired from a Portuguese Navy ship at 12:00 on Saturday, symbolizing the official start of the competition.

Beyond the sporting aspect, the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy embraces a strong commitment to sustainability and ocean conservation, being part of the UNESCO Ocean Decade initiative. This connection is reinforced by prestigious institutional partners including ESA (European Space Agency), Government of the Azores, United for Wildlife, IUCN, Sports for Nature, UN Ocean Decade, CORDAP, Portuguese Navy, GNR, SEPNA, Youth Foundation, Portuguese Sailing Federation, Fórum Oceano, Tusk, Proteus, ANOC, The Explorers Club, and Plastic Pollution Coalition.

A key component of the event is the Mirpuri Foundation Conservation Forum, held in partnership with airline Hi Fly on July 4 at Marina de Cascais. Under the theme “The Role of Tourism and Aviation in Global Conservation,” the forum will gather leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss sustainable solutions for high-impact sectors. The dialogue will include contributions from representatives of Etihad Airways, TAP Air Portugal, ANA Airports, and IATA, as well as inspiring sessions such as a presentation by ocean explorer Fabien Cousteau.

The Mirpuri Foundation will also proudly present the prestigious Mirpuri Foundation Ocean Award this year to the Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP), recognizing its global impact on coral reef conservation — one of the most threatened marine ecosystems on the planet. The €10,000 prize will be awarded during the prize-giving ceremony on July 6, the same day when 38 trophies will be presented to honor merit and excellence across the participating sailing classes.

Carlos Carreiras, Mayor of Cascais, states: “It is with great pride that Cascais once again establishes itself as an outstanding venue for high-level sailing by hosting the 6th edition of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, one of the major events on the international nautical calendar. More than a competition, this regatta reflects the spirit of our municipality — a land of sea, innovation, and commitment to sustainability. The partnership with the Mirpuri Foundation has strengthened the profile of sailing in Portugal and the commitment to ocean protection. This edition is especially meaningful for me, as it will be my last as Mayor. After nearly 20 years in office, I leave proud of the course we have charted. I am confident this edition will further strengthen these ties, enhancing the event’s prestige and Cascais’ status as a leading destination in international sailing.”

Francisco Brito e Abreu, President of Clube Naval de Cascais, adds:

“The Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy is an event that brings together excellence, passion, and commitment to sustainability. The variety of classes, the quality of sailors, and the engagement of the local community make this regatta a unique moment for Cascais and Portuguese sailing.”

Paulo Mirpuri, Founder and President of the Mirpuri Foundation, emphasizes:

“This edition of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy is a celebration of sailing and ocean conservation, values that the Foundation has vigorously promoted. The diversity and quality of participants reflect the global spirit of the event, and the Conservation Forum shows that sport, innovation, and environmental responsibility can be combined for a more sustainable future.”

Racing For The Planet – Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team

In addition to organizing the event, the Mirpuri Foundation also fields its own high-performance sailing team, the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, which will be one of the main protagonists of this year’s regatta in Cascais.

The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team proudly announces its full lineup for the 6th edition of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, taking place in Cascais from July 4 to 6, 2025.

Portuguese Olympic sailor Bernardo Freitas returns as skipper of the VO65 Racing for the Planet, following a successful 2024 season. Winner of The Ocean Race Europe and SailGP, Bernardo has extensive international experience, including multiple editions of The Ocean Race. He is a key figure in Portuguese sailing and a cornerstone of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team since its creation in 2019, blending sporting excellence with a strong commitment to sustainability.

The 2025 Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team also includes some of the greatest talents in Portuguese sailing, such as Mariana Lobato, Diogo Cayolla, Francisco Maia, Francisco Cai Água, and Tomás Pires de Lima, joined by an experienced international crew composed of Joachim Aschenbrenner, Carlos Robles, Tamara Echegoyen, and Rob Bunce.

The VO65 Racing for the Planet is the flagship platform of the Mirpuri Foundation’s environmental campaign, “#RacingForThePlanet – Stop Climate Change,” which carries the message of ocean conservation while competing in national waters.

www.mirpuriracingteam.com

Foto regate: Neuza Pereira/Ricardo Pinto