FAREAST 28R European Sailing Championship – Day 5

The final day of the FAREAST 28R European Sailing Championship in Limassol kicked off with an initial postponement, as racing conditions were not conducive. A sense of anticipation hung in the air as the day began, with overcast skies hinting at the possibility of rain. However, as the events unfolded, a steady wind of 8-10 knots emerged, setting the stage for an exciting culmination to the championship.

Midway through the first race, participants experienced a significant shift in weather conditions. The wind increased to 11 knots, complexing things. Undeterred, sailors adeptly adapted to the changing conditions, completing two races.

Par Svardson aboard Happy Yachting clinched the championship, securing the top position. Ryzhkov Nikolai with S For Summer won the second place, while Sergei Kostevitch demonstrated prowess, completed the podium, climbing on the third spot.

The closing and award ceremony took place at Cazebo Mare and featured speeches by Limassol’s Mayor, Nicos Nicolaides, Evgenii Tiapkin, Executive Director of Freedom Finance Europe and representatives from Limassol Marina and Cyprus International Sailing Club. The evening included an award ceremony, buffet, and DJ entertainment, along with a performance by Minus One Band. The event was the perfect conclusion for FAREAST 28R European Sailing Championship, which is now a part of history as it was the first international sailing competition for this class in Cyprus.

Overall results after 12 races:

Par Svardson (SWE) 16.0

Ryzkhov Nikolai (ROU) 25.0

Sergei Kostevitch (CYP) 32.0

Maksym Gryshchov (CYP) 41.0

Jonas Svensson (SWE) 43.0

Jakob Enigi (AUT) 55.0

See full result here



Text Credits: Cyprus International Sailing Club

Photo Credits: Cyprus International Sailing Club

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports