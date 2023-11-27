Sailing has its own World Cup, finally! Like football in 1930 and rugby in 1987, the SSL Gold Cup is designed to crown the best sailing nation of all! The World Top 56 countries, selected on their SSL Nation ranking, will battle their way through to raise the coveted and only Sailing World Cup trophy.

The world’s most elite sailing teams have landed in sunny Gran Canaria for the 1/4 Finals of the SSL Gold Cup, and the level of competition is only ramping up. The round was officially opened by Regatta Director Paul Hutton at the Real Club Náutico de Gran Canaria with the final 16 teams in attendance.

Follow us LIVE each day as we present you with all the latest SSL Gold Cup news from on and off the water:

Full Report for the upcoming 1/4 Finals: SSL GOLD CUP 1/4 FINALS OFFICIALLY OPENED – SSL Gold Cup (ssl-goldcup.com)

https://ssl-goldcup.com/ssl-gold-cup-1-4-finals-officially-opened/

Find Full Results here – Results – SSL Gold Cup (ssl-goldcup.com)

https://ssl-goldcup.com/results/

Join us, today, Monday 27th November at 10.30am local time for the 1st day of the 1/4 Finals of the SSL Gold Cup Finals series, the football world cup of sailing!

Text & Photo Credtis: SSL Gold Cup & Martina Orsini

Please find the daily Youtube & RTMP links below:

Youtube: LIVE – DAY 1 – 1/4 FINALS