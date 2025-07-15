Martine Grael Becomes First Female Driver to Win a SailGP Fleet Race in Latest Episode of Racing on the Edge

Major milestone moment for SailGP captured in behind-the-scenes documentary series, which reaches 10 million total viewers since launching in 2021.

NEW YORK – Double-Olympic champion Martine Grael’s breakthrough victory in New York features in the newest episode of SailGP’s official behind-the-scenes documentary, Racing on the Edge, which drops today. The episode follows Grael’s journey since joining the global racing championship as its first female driver at the beginning of the 2025 Season.

Produced in partnership with Rolex, the episode provides an intimate view into Grael’s pioneering role in the sport as she leads the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team to its first fleet race win at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix last month on Governors Island. Following the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team in its debut season with Grael at the wheel, viewers are given a behind-the-scenes look at the unique challenges faced by Grael as she tackles SaliGP’s steep learning curve – the trials, tribulations, and emotional highs and lows of competing against the best in the sport on the world’s greatest stage.

“We had so many things to improve in New York that we didn’t know how it was going to go,” Grael says in the episode. “I think the smile on everybody’s faces after our first win describes it all.”

Grael’s fleet race victory marks a milestone in the Rolex SailGP Championship, in which men and women compete alongside one another in identical, 50-foot foiling catamarans. Claiming victory against 11 rival nations, Grael demonstrates that women can not only compete alongside – but win – at the very highest level of the elite competition.

SailGP Chief Content Officer Melissa Lawton said: “Racing on the Edge has become an incredible platform to showcase SailGP’s evolution and how athletes and teams are pushing the limits of speed, skill and strategy on the water. Martine’s journey – reshaping the landscape for women in sport – exposes her fierce determination and passion to a global audience, underscoring the significance of her victory in New York within the broader context of sport.”

Since launching in 2021, Racing on the Edge has now generated more than 10 million total viewers across more than 40 episodes on SailGP’s YouTube channel. Racing on the Edge offers fans unprecedented access to the drama and emotion that define SailGP – the fastest and most competitive racing on the water. The docuseries captures the fierce nation-versus-nation rivalries, the personalities behind the teams and the extraordinary levels of precision and pressure required to succeed in the Rolex SailGP Championship.

All eyes now turn to the seventh stop of the 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship in the United Kingdom, where the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team will compete against 11 other nations at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth from July 19-20. Tickets remain available and are selling fast at SailGP.com/Portsmouth.