10 luglio presentazione XII RAPPORTO NAZIONALE SULL’ECONOMIA DEL MARE 2024

XII RAPPORTO NAZIONALE SULL'ECONOMIA DEL MARE 2024

Assonautica Italiana e la Camera di Commercio FR – LT sono lieti di invitarvi il prossimo 10 LUGLIO, a partire dalle ore 10:30, all'evento di presentazione del XII RAPPORTO NAZIONALE SULL'ECONOMIA DEL MARE 2024.

L'appuntamento, in programma presso la Sala Longhi di UNIONCAMERE, in Piazza Sallustio a ROMA, vedrà la partecipazione, tra gli altri, dei Ministri Adolfo Urso e Nello Musumeci.

Programma dei lavori

