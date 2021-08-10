44Cup Cowes 2021

The 44Cup Cowes will debut on the Isle of Wight as part of a busy summer schedule of racing following shortly after Cowes Week, over the 11 – 15 August 2021.

During the summer months, Cowes delivers world-class racing and a fantastic social scene. The 44Cup racecourse will be set each day by the Royal Yacht Squadron in the East Solent, with a start or finish each day signalled with sound signals from the Squadron’s iconic cannons.

The boats will be moored in the Northern Basin of Cowes Yacht Haven just meters from the main Cowes Week event village from Monday 9th August.

The overall standings so far are as follows: First is Team Aqua with 4 points, second is Team Ceeref with 5 points and third is Charisma with 9 points. In fourth place is Team Nika with 9 points, in fifth and sixth place respectively are Atom Tavatuy and Aleph Racing with 10 points, in seventh place is Artemis Racing with 11 points and in eighth place is Peninsula Racing with 14 points.

The 44Cup in Cowes will be followed by the Italian resort of Marina di Scarlino for the 2021 World Championship on 6 – 10 of October. To close the 2021 season in November, the 44Cup will travel south to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands for the Calero Marinas 44Cup hosted over the 17 – 21 of November by Puerto Calero.

Photo Credits: Martinez Studio / 44Cup