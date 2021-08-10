HyFlexFuel Public Final Workshop

Hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) as key-enabler for sustainable biofuel production in Europe

21st – 22nd September 2021, 14:30 – 17:30 CET (remote)

Hydrothermal liquefaction is emerging as innovative technology to produce sustainable and economically competitive transportation fuels. It offers the possibility to convert any type of biogenic material into liquid fuels. The international team behind the European funded HyFlexFuel project has managed to further mature this technology and to produce kerosene from sewage sludge and other biomasses. The consortium developed all individual process steps of HTL-based fuel production and demonstrated their viability under relevant operational conditions. After four years of research, the final project results will be presented to the public during the project’s final workshop.

Ten partners from five European countries are involved in the HyFlexFuel project.

Interactive Workshop with Panel and Open Discussion

The interactive Workshop is open to the general public and will be divided into two parts: An introduction to the HyFlexFuel project and its results on the first day and the presentation of a future HTL deployment in Europe and possible perspectives on the second day. Presentations will be given by HyFlexFuel partners as well as invited keynote speakers. Designated Q&A sessions after each topic offer all participants the possibility to ask questions and join the discussions. The event is a great opportunity to meet and talk to Europe’s key HTL researchers and stakeholders. It aims to stimulate discussions and share ideas between all the participants, including industry partners, stakeholders, students and the media & press. The event takes place online and is free of charge.

Registration and Event Agenda under:

https://cmt.sym.place/events/event/view/391644/hyflexfuel-final-project-workshop