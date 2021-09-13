49ER, 49ER FX and NACRA 17 European Championship

The heart of world sailing is beating at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, which in line with its tradition of holding and hosting important sailing events, is organising the European 49ER Championship (Men’s category), 49ERFX (Women’s category) and NACRA 17 (mixed crew). Since it is OPEN, sailors from all around the world have already registered.

The races have been scheduled for the 11th until the 19th of September with 111 49ER boats and 23 NACRA 17 boats registered so far. The Nautical Club of Thessaloniki is reliving impressive events of the past, such as the 2007 470 European Championship, the 2008 Tornado European Championship, the 2009 & 2015 World 470 Youth Championship, the 2016 European ORC Championship, the 2017 World 470 Championship and the World Tornado Championship, which was held in the same year.

The first crews have already made their appearance. The UK team of John Gimson and Anna Burnet, who took the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are participating in the Nacra 17 category. Foreign and local crews can be spotted in the Thermaikos Gulf familiarizing themselves with the conditions and racing venue.

Photo Credits: Nautical Club Of Thessaloniki