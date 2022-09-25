Scene is set for a thrilling final day at Ibiza JoySail

-Moat and Hyperion hold pole position in their classes

-Coastal race a challenge for crews and test for tacticians

-Regatta’s social side is highly valued

Another tactically challenging race at Ibiza JoySail has set the scene for a deciding final day at the Balearic festival of sail.

With a 12 nautical mile course taking in the islets of Dado Grande and Dado Pequeño, and Lladó Sud island off Ibiza’s striking southern coast, the Mediterranean’s newest superyacht regatta again put a smile on the faces of owners and crews.

Racing in the competitive Performance Class was as close as ever, though the Swan 115 Moat again has one hand on the Ibiza JoySail Trophy after winning the inaugural event last year.

A second successive race victory has given Moat a clear but far from unassailable lead in the overall table, three points ahead of the well-sailed RP90 All Smoke which had been winning Saturday’s race at the halfway point.

It was a close-run thing according to her tactician Guillermo Parada: “Today was challenging because the breeze was up and down from seven to 11 knots and changing direction, so it was enough to keep all the tacticians awake.

On Moat we started last so it is very important for us to find a way through the fleet – there are a lot of big boats in front of us – and get into clear air as quickly as possible, and we managed to do that today which puts us into a good position for tomorrow’s race.”

And he added: “We are all South Americans on the boat, and it is great that we can be here together, and we are enjoying the week. The atmosphere here is great, and being here this time of year is good as the weather is not so hot and it is not too crowded.”

The final place on the Performance podium will also be hotly contested, with the Swan 80 Sapma and Y90 Bella II only a point apart in third and fourth position.

In the World Cruising Class the Royal Huisman build Frers 155 Hyperion continued her winning streak, with only an unlikely failure to finish Sunday’s final race standing between her and a regatta win.

The well-travelled Dubois-designed YD 120 Bliss is currently in third place in the class, and owner Andrew Downe from Austrialia could not be happier.

He said: ‘The boat has been around the world in the last 10 years and we have taken part in a few regattas, but the important thing for us is that it is not too serious, and here in Ibiza there is the right balance between sailing and doing the best we can out on the water, and also enjoying ourselves. This is the perfect place to do it.

‘What is fantastic about sailing here is that it’s tricky. The wind moves around a lot. Today we had a fantastic race, and we all arrived at the first mark together – what a spectacle!

‘We were here for the inaugural event last year and we liked it so much we had to come back. The set-up and organisation is wonderful – so long as we are invited back we will be here,’ he added.

Ibiza JoySail will continue the regatta’s integral social side on Saturday with a Corsair-themed party at the Filin restaurant located in Marina Ibiza. Racing continues on Sunday with the final race followed by the celebratory prize-giving.

RESULTS

Performance Class – top 3

Race 3:

Moat All Smoke Dark Horse

Overall:

Moat 5 (3-1-1) All Smoke 8 (4-2-2) Sapma 10 (1-5-4) Bella II 11 (2-4-5)

World Cruising Class – top 3

Race 3:

Hyperion Windrose of Amsterdam Bliss

Overall:

Hyperion 3 (1-1-1) Windrose of Amsterdam 6 (2-2-2) Bliss 9 (3-3-3)

FULL RESULTS HERE



IBIZA JOYSAIL HIGHLIGHTS

REGATTA PROGRAMME

Wednesday 21st September

10:00 – 18:00 – Registrations and berthing at STP Shipyard Palma

Thursday 22nd September

09:00 – Welcome at STP

10:00 – Skippers’ Briefing

11:00 – Offshore Race from Palma to Ibiza

18:00 – 23:00 – Welcome BBQ at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

Friday 23rd September

09:00 – 12:00 – Coffee Service at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

10:00 – Skippers’ Briefing

13:00 – Races in Ibiza & Formentera

16:00 -19:00 – Sundowner at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

20:00 – 23:00 – ROTO Club Dinner – 80s Party

Saturday 24th September

09:00 – 12:00 – Coffee Service at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

10:00 – Skippers’ Briefing

13:00 – Coastal Races in Ibiza and Formentera

16:00 – 19:00 – Sundowner at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

20:00 – 23:00 Filin Dinner – Corsairs Night

Sunday 25th September

09:00 -12:00 – Coffee Service at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

10:00 – Skippers’ Briefing

13:00 – Coastal Races in Ibiza

16:00 – 19:00 – Sundowner at the Hospitality Area (Marina Ibiza)

17:00 – Prize Giving Ceremony