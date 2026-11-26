At a glittering ceremony in Venice to mark the 23rd BEA Italia – Best Event Awards, the America’s Cup was honoured in the inaugural Grand Prix for Good category with the judges awarding Sport e Salute the highest possible honours at BEA Italia for ‘L’isola che c’è: Imagine where a dream can go – America’s Cup 2027’ the project that turned a Preliminary America’s Cup Regatta into an extraordinary opportunity for inclusion and social value. Furthermore, Sport e Salute were recognised with two gold awards in the categories of ‘Public Institution Events’ and ‘Public Affairs and Advocacy.’

The 2026 Best Event Awards, recognised as one of Italy’s most prestigious celebrations of excellence in the events industry, brings together the country’s leading creative agencies, event organisers, marketing professionals and communications specialists to honour outstanding achievements in live events and experiential communication.

Organised by ADC Group in collaboration with Next Group, the awards form part of Live Communication Week, a major gathering of industry professionals that celebrates the power of live experiences to engage audiences, inspire communities and create lasting memories.

Under the 2026 theme of ‘Live is BEAutiful’, the festival champions creativity, innovation and excellence in event delivery, recognising projects that demonstrate outstanding originality, effective communication and meaningful audience engagement.

Entries are assessed through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury drawn from senior marketing, communications and events professionals representing some of Italy’s leading companies and organisations. Shortlisted projects are presented live to the jury, offering finalists the opportunity to showcase their creativity, operational excellence and measurable impact.

“These awards and recognition belong first and foremost to Naples and to all the institutions that worked with us. Together we set ourselves a precise goal, to bring the city into the America’s Cup, and ‘L’isola che c’è’ did exactly that: bringing young people, families and neighbourhoods that before had looked at the Gulf from afar, closer to the sea and to sailing. At the Preliminary Regatta in September we saw over 300,000 people on the waterfront. That is where we start from again, heading towards July 2027, with the idea that what we build together with the city will remain even after the last race,” said Marzio Perrelli, CEO of America’s Cup Partnership.

For the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, the awards come at an exciting moment on the journey towards Naples 2027, following a landmark year in which Italy has welcomed international sailing’s oldest and most prestigious sporting competition to the waters of Sardinia and Naples.

The Preliminary Regattas have showcased not only the extraordinary spectacle of high-performance foiling racing but also the potential of the America’s Cup to connect communities, celebrate Italian culture and maritime heritage, and bring world-class international sport to new audiences.

The accolades recognise the ambition and creativity behind the America’s Cup project in Italy, bringing together world-class international sporting competition, public engagement and the extraordinary maritime heritage of Naples. It is a further endorsement of the vision to deliver a truly exceptional sporting spectacle in 2027, placing Naples and Italy firmly at the heart of the international sporting calendar.

Recognition at the Best Event Awards represents a significant endorsement of the ambition, creativity, collaboration and professionalism underpinning the delivery of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, as preparations continue for a spectacular summer of sport in Naples in 2027.

GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD

The inaugural Grand Prix for Good marks a significant milestone in the history of BEA Italia (Best Event Awards), recognising the power of major events to drive positive social change and create a meaningful, lasting legacy. Presented for the first time in 2026, the prestigious award celebrates initiatives that go beyond the traditional measures of event success, placing social responsibility, community engagement, inclusivity and positive societal impact at their heart. The introduction of the Grand Prix for Good reflects the growing importance of purpose within the international events industry and acknowledges the extraordinary potential of major events to inspire, unite and enrich the communities in which they take place.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ADVOCACY

In recognition of the power of sport to unite communities, engage institutions and inspire positive change, the America’s Cup project presented by Sport e Salute secured the Gold award in the Public Affairs and Advocacy category at the 2026 Best Event Awards in Venice.

The award represents important recognition of the wider ambitions of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, extending far beyond the racecourse to embrace social engagement, collaboration and the opportunity to create a meaningful and enduring legacy for Naples and its citizens.

PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS EVENT AWARD

The outstanding collaboration between sport and public institutions in bringing the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup to Italy was celebrated at the 2026 Best Event Awards, with Sport e Salute securing the Gold award in the Public Institutions Event category.

The recognition is testament to the shared vision, commitment and ambition of the organisations working together to deliver the America’s Cup in Naples. It underlines the importance of institutional cooperation in staging major international sporting events and harnessing their potential to generate economic, cultural and social opportunities for host communities.

Foto: ©BEA Awards