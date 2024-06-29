Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: Team DEAS first in Gaeta

In the offshore race, it was the 09 DEAS team that came first in the Grifone Leg followed by the 03 team of the Guardia di Finanza and the 02 team of the Air Force. close the order of arrival For now, the Deas team is leading the provisional general ranking, followed by the Sanremo Yacht Club and the Guardia di Finanza team.

Yesterday, while it was a well-deserved day of break for the Figaro 3, it was the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories that animated the regatta field of the suggestive Gulf of Gaeta.

On a day characterized by optimal weather conditions and strong winds of around 12/14 knots it was possible to complete the entire regatta programme. Team 01 of the Navy is first in yesterday's races for the WASZP category, followed by team 10 Yacht Club Italiano and team 03 of the Guardia di Finanza.

For WINGFOIL, the first position went to the 03 team of the Guardia di Finanza followed by the 01 team of the Navy and the 05 Rorc1 team. In the morning, however, as in every stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, The Custodians Plastic Race took place with the aim of constantly raising awareness of the protection of the sea and the territory by freeing them from plastic.

Today the FIV Open Day and new and exciting competitions will take place, followed by the closing of the evening with the awards ceremony in the presence of civil and military authorities.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports