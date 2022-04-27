Save the Date – 27th CESMA (Confederation of European Shipmasters’ Associations) general assembly, Genova, 6 maggio 2022

27esima assemblea generale del CESMA, la confederazione europea delle associazioni dei comandanti di navi, di cui USCLAC fa parte, in programma a Genova il prossimo 6 maggio.

NB: il programma è da considerarsi ancora suscettibile di modifiche, seguirà ulteriore aggiornamento nei prossimi giorni

27TH CESMA ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Genoa – Italy 6 May, 2022

Location: Hotel NH Collection Marina

09:00 – 09:30 Registration and welcome coffee

09.30 – 10:00 Welcome Address

President of USCLAC – Capt. Claudio Tomei

President of CESMA – Capt. Dimitar Dimitrov

Authorities

Mayor of Genoa – Marco Bucci

Regione Liguria president – Giovanni Toti (invited)

“Ports of Genoa” Port Authority System president – Paolo Emilio Signorini (invited)

Coast Guard – Liguria Maritime Director – Adm. Sergio Liardo

10.15 Italian Shipping Academy, president – Eugenio Massolo

“The Academy’s role and its offer for students”

10.30 – 11.30 Seminar 1

“Unmanned vessels: master ashore? The masters’ responsibility”

Moderator: Riccardo Masnata (journalist)

Michele Martelli (University of Genoa – DITEN, Dept. of Naval Architecture, Electric, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering) – “The current research on autonomous vessels” Andrea Leboffe (Rina, Italy Naval ship centre manager) – “Regulatory framework, master role and responsibility” Leendert Bal (European Maritime Safety Agency – Head of Safety, Security and Surveillance) Giacomo Gavarone (Confitarma, President of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Technical Group) – “Unmanned vessels: the role of the human factor”

11.30 – 12.00 Discussion

12.00 – 13.00 Lunch

13.00 – 14.00 Seminar 2

“LNG powered ships, what future and safety?

Stefano Messina (Assarmatori, president) – “The LNG solution: from transition tool to strategic fuel” Alberto Bottarel (Coast Guard, Genoa Harbour Master Office) – “The use of LNG as a fuel on board – The international rules in force” Massimo Garbarino (shipmaster) – “Steering a LNG powered ship” Giampiero De Cubellis (Wartsila, Head of Strategic Account Management, Marine Business) “From LNG ships to future fuels and autonomous ships” Massimo Figari (University of Genoa – DITEN – Marine Engineering) – “Regulations and human factor”

14.15 – 14.45 discussion

14:45 – 15:45 CESMA Annual General Assembly

15:45 – 16:15 Coffee Break

16:15 – 17:15 CESMA Annual General Assembly