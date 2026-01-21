LNGCON: charity project in Uganda, 959 people now have access to safe drinking water for life

Alongside industry dialogue, LNGCON provides a platform where shared expertise translates into collective action, enabling participants to contribute to initiatives that address real-world needs beyond the conference agenda.

As part of this approach, BGS Group integrates social initiatives into the LNGCON community and turns participation into measurable impact. During the 2024 edition, it hosted a charitable initiative that brought delegates together around a shared goal.

The LNGCON community came together around a shared charitable initiative in partnership with charity water. Rather than a formal fundraising campaign, it was a collective effort driven by the participants and the BGS team to support access to clean drinking water.

According to the final project report, the initiative has been fully completed: in August 2025, a water supply station was installed in Uganda, followed by comprehensive monitoring and quality checks. The system is fully operational, and 959 people from nearby communities now have access to safe drinking water for life.

This project became possible thanks to the LNGCON community itself. Participants chose to look beyond the agenda and support long-term impact.

At LNGCON 2026, BGS Group continues to unite industry leadership, collaboration and responsibility on and beyond the conference floor.

