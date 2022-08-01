Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 approda in Costa Smeralda

Marina di Carrara– A seguito dell’inaugurazione del suo primo flagship store nell’esclusiva cornice di Porto Cervo, il Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 arriva in Costa Smeralda.

Lo yacht, il primo realizzato nel colore Grigio Ater, con la sua inconfondibile silhouette supersportiva, ha raggiunto l’ormeggio più glamour della Costa Smeralda in sole 3,5 ore dall’ Headquarter di Marina di Carrara ad una velocità di crociera di 45 nodi grazie ai suoi due motori MAN V12-2000HP.

Il porto scelto per l’approdo, Poltu Quatu, un fiordo naturale situato proprio di fronte all’Arcipelago della Maddalena, si trova in una posizione d’eccellenza e a pochi chilometri sia dal Flagship store del gruppo, in Vicolo Cascella a Porto Cervo, sia dall’iconica “Piazzetta”, dove è esposto in primo piano il modellino dello yacht in scala, per offrire a tutti la possibilità di ammirarne gli innumerevoli dettagli.

I clienti Tecnomar potranno salire a bordo dell’ambitissimo yacht, e scoprire gli elementi iconici che lo caratterizzano, in attesa, per coloro che l’hanno già ordinato, della consegna del loro capolavoro ingegneristico.

“Ne consegniamo uno al mese – dice Giovanni Costantino Founder & CEO di The Italian Sea Group – “ad oggi chi vuole acquistare uno slot di questa serie limitata deve pazientare fino al 2024 poiché fino a quella data la produzione è già stata tutta prenotata.”

Lo yacht Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 questa stagione è rientrato tra i Best of the Best 2022 dell’industria del lusso nella categoria “Motor yacht Weekend Cruiser” di Robb Report, dopo aver ricevuto il premio nella categoria “Motor Yacht under 25 meters” ai 2022 International Yacht & Aviation Awards, svoltisi a Maggio di quest’anno a Venezia.

“Questo riconoscimento rappresenta per The Italian Sea Group una ulteriore conferma del raggiungimento di standard sempre più elevati nel mondo della nautica di lusso – commenta Giuseppe Taranto, Vice Chairman e Chief Commercial Officer di The Italian Sea Group – Le migliori congratulazioni vanno a tutto il team che ha contribuito alla creazione e alla costruzione di questo magnifico motoryacht, che sta velocemente conquistando il mercato internazionale”.

