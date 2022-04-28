Swan Tuscany Challenge: April 26-30, 2022

Con una flotta altamente competitiva di 7 ClubSwan 36 e 13 ClubSwan 50, in rappresentanza di 11 nazioni, ha preso mercoledì 27 il via ufficialmente l’evento, dopo la regata di prova disputata martedì 26, allo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana.

Scarlino-Prende avvio nel migliore dei modi alla Marina di Scarlino, con due prove con venti leggeri dai quadranti meridionali, il circuito The Nations League, dedicato agli Swan One Design.

La prima vittoria va al ClubSwan 50 tedesco Earlybird (il medagliato olimpico 470 Will Ryan alla tattica), veterano della classe e non nuovo al campo di regata del Golfo di Follonica, che però deve accontentarsi di un 9′ posto nella prova successiva.

La seconda prova, invece, arride all’austriaco Stella Maris (alla tattica Nico Delle Karth), che con un terzo posto nella prima prova si posiziona in testa alla classifica, sia pur a pari punti con l’italiano Drifter Sail, che con due piazzamenti regolari (2-2) eguaglia i punti dell’austriaco.

Tra i ClubSwan 36 si aggiudica la prima prova il monegasco Gspot, detentore del circuito 2021, che deve accontentarsi di un 4′ posto nella successiva, mentre la seconda prova va a Curodileone, arrivato terzo nella prima.

La leadership al momento è mantenuta dal timoniere svedese De Champs (3-1 i parziali) incalzato di un solo punto da Gspot.

Classifica corta e regata ancora lunga, per cui è difficile trarre conclusioni su una competizione che si preannuncia avvincente, anche alla luce dei valori in gara.

Lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana conta sul supporto del Comune di Scarlino, di Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service e Resort Baia Scarlino.

Ad affiancare la stagione del Club, il consolidato rapporto con l’azienda di eccellenza Rigoni di Asiago, con la quale la passione per il mare, l’ambiente e le energie pulite sono valori condivisi.

CLICCA QUI PER LE CLASSIFICHE.



CLICCA QUI PER CONSULTARE IL CALENDARIO REGATE 2022.



ENGLISH

With a highly competitive fleet of 7 ClubSwan 36s and 13 ClubSwan 50s, representing 11 nations, he event officially kicked off on Wednesday 27, after practice race disputed on Tuesday 26, under Yacht Club Isole di Toscana organization.

Scarlino-The Nations League circuit, dedicated to Swan One Design, kicks off in the best possible way at Marina di Scarlino, with two races with light southernly winds.

The first bullet goes to the German ClubSwan 50 Earlybird (the 470 Olympic medalist Will Ryan calling tactics), a veteran of the class and no stranger to the Gulf of Follonica race course, who, however, has to settle for a 9th place in the next race.

The second race, on the other hand, goes to the Austrian Stella Maris (calling tactics Nico Delle Karth), who with a third place in the first race is currently at the top of the standings, albeit on equal points with the Italian Drifter Sail, who with two regular placings (2-2) equals the points of the Austrian.

Among the ClubSwan 36, the Monegasque Gspot, holder of the 2021 circuit, wins the first race, having to settle for a 4th place in the following one, while the second race goes to he Swedish helmsman De Champs onboard Curodileone, who finished third in the first.

The leadership at the moment is maintained by Cuordileone (3-1 partials), followed by only one point by Gspot.

Short scoreboard and still long regatta, so it is difficult to draw conclusions on a competition that promises to be exciting, also in light of the values ​​in the race.

The Yacht Club Isole di Toscana counts on the support of the Municipality of Scarlino, Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service and Resort Baia Scarlino.

To support the Club season, the consolidated relationship with the company of excellence Rigoni di Asiago, with which the passion for quality, sea, environment and clean energy are shared values.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SCORING.

CLICK HERE FOR YCIT RACING CALENDAR.

FOTO: CSR | STUDIO BORLENGHI