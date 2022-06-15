28th AIDA Freediving World Championship

Over 130 athletes, including world record holders, are competing in the 28th AIDA World Championship in Burgas, Bulgaria from 18-25 June.

The competition will be held in “Park Arena OZK” pool in the seaside town, where freedivers are competing to see who can swim underwater as long as possible on a single breath.

The current freediving world records are impressive:

The Static (STA) records are held by Stefan Mifsud (France) – 11 minutes and 35 seconds, and Natalia Molchanova (Russia) – 9 minutes and 02 seconds.

In Dynamic no Fins (DNF), the records belong to Mateusz Malina (Poland) – 244 meters and Julia Kozerska (Poland) 197 meters.

The 28th AIDA World Freediving Championship is held with the kind support of the Municipality of Burgas, under the personal patronage of the Mayor Mr. Dimitar Nikolov, and with the support of event partners Double K and Be Water Monofin.

Photo Credits: AIDA