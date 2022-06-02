Dichiarazione congiunta di ECSA e ICS sulla situazione attuale nel Golfo Persico

A seguito del sequestro delle petroliere “Delta Poseidon” e “Prudent Warrior” battenti bandiera greca avvenuto il 27 maggio 2022 da parte delle autorità iraniane, l’ICS e l’ECSA chiedono congiuntamente una risoluzione rapida e diplomatica per il rilascio delle navi e dell’equipaggio.

La navigazione commerciale è un importante facilitatore del commercio internazionale e tutti i paesi devono garantire il passaggio sicuro delle navi mercantili ai sensi della libertà di navigazione e del passaggio inoffensivo ai sensi della Convenzione delle Nazioni Unite sul diritto del mare del 1982 (UNCLOS).

Guy Platten, Segretario Generale, International Chamber of Shipping, ha dichiarato: “Il nostro settore è internazionale ed è fondamentale che i nostri marittimi non diventino pedine nei giochi politici. La sicurezza e il benessere dell’equipaggio e delle navi rimangono la priorità ed è importante salvaguardarli da tali incidenti”.

Sotiris Raptis, Segretario Generale, ECSA , ha dichiarato: “Seguiamo con grande preoccupazione l’inaccettabile sequestro di due navi greche nel Golfo Persico. La libertà di navigazione nell’ambito dell’UNCLOS e il diritto dei nostri marittimi a svolgere i propri compiti in sicurezza sono principi chiave che devono essere rispettati. Chiediamo il pronto rilascio delle navi e dei loro equipaggi”.

Le petroliere battenti bandiera greca “Delta Poseidon” e “Prudent Warrior” sono state sequestrate venerdì 27 maggio 2022 nel Golfo Persico e sono attualmente trattenute con quasi 50 marittimi a bordo.

EN

Joint statement from ECSA and ICS on the current situation in the Persian Gulf

Following the seizure of Greek flagged oil tankers “Delta Poseidon” and “Prudent Warrior” on 27 May 2022, the International Chamber of Shipping and the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) jointly call for a quick and diplomatic resolution in order for the vessels and crew to be released.

Commercial shipping is a major facilitator of international trade that requires all countries to ensure the safe passage of merchant vessels under the Freedom of Navigation protected in Article 87(1)a, and the Right of Innocent Passage defined in Article 19 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Guy Platten, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping, said:

“Our industry is an international one, and it is vital for our seafarers to not become pawns in political games. The safety and welfare of the crew and vessels remain the priority and it is important to safeguard them against such incidents.”

Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General, ECSA, stated:

“We follow with great concern the unacceptable seizure of two Greek ships in the Persian Gulf. Freedom of navigation under UNCLOS and the right of our seafarers to perform their duties safely are key principles that must be respected. We call for the prompt release of the vessels and their crews .”

The Greek flagged oil tankers “Delta Poseidon” and “Prudent Warrior” were seized on Friday 27 May 2022 in the Persian Gulf and are currently held with nearly 50 seafarers on board.