MSC CROCIERE AMPLIA PIANO ESPANSIONE FLOTTA AL 2030. FOCUS SU TECNOLOGIA AMBIENTALE DI ULTIMA GENERAZIONE

MSC Crociere e Chantiers de l’Atlantique siglano i contratti per la costruzione della terza e della quarta nave World Class alimentate a GNL.

La partnership è stata rafforzata con altri due progetti per la costruzione di nuove navi che si concentreranno sullo sviluppo e sull’utilizzo di tecnologie ambientali di ultima generazione.

I tre accordi firmati oggi rappresentano un investimento superiore a 6,5 miliardi di euro.

Parigi, Francia- Oggi MSC Crociere e Chantiers de l’Atlantique hanno ampliato la loro partnership annunciando due importanti progetti nel corso di una cerimonia tenutasi a Palazzo Matignon, residenza ufficiale del Primo Ministro francese. All’evento hanno partecipato Édouard Philippe, primo ministro francese, Gianluigi Aponte, Fondatore e utive Chairman del Gruppo MSC, Pierfrancesco Vago, utive Chairman di MSC Cruises, e Laurent Castaing, direttore generale di Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

In primo luogo, le due società hanno sottoscritto i contratti vincolanti per la costruzione della terza e della quarta nave World Class (già in opzione) che saranno alimentate a GNL la cui consegna è prevista rispettivamente 2025 e nel 2027. La prima delle altre due navi Wolrd Class – MSC Europa – è invece già in costruzione a Saint-Nazaire ed entrerà in servizio nel 2022. Con 205.000 tonnellate di stazza lorda, diventerà la nave più grande appartenente ad una compagnia di crociera europea e la prima nave da crociera alimentata a GNL (Gas Metano Liquido, ovvero il combustibile fossile con il minor impatto ambientale al mondo) mai costruita in Francia. Rispetto al normale combustibile per uso marittimo, il GNL riduce le emissioni di zolfo e il particolato del 99%, le emissioni di ossido di azoto (NOx) dell’85% e le emissioni di CO2 del 20%.

Queste due nuove navi rappresentano un investimento aggiuntivo da parte di MSC Crociere del valore di 2 miliardi di euro e comporteranno 14 milioni di ore/lavoro in più, per un totale di oltre 2.400 posti di lavoro (full-time equivalent) per i prossimi tre anni e mezzo.

Oggi MSC Crociere e Chantiers de l’Atlantique hanno esteso inoltre la loro collaborazione per il prossimo decennio con altri due progetti. Le due società hanno firmato un protocollo d’intesa (MoU) per lo sviluppo di un nuovo prototipo di una nuova classe di navi alimentate a GNL per MSC Crociere. Per questo progetto, la Compagnia, il cantiere navale e altri partner si concentreranno sullo sviluppo delle ultime tecnologie ambientali in linea con le richieste dell’Organizzazione Marittima Internazionale (IMO) per il 2030 e il 2050. Le quattro navi di questa nuova classe rappresentano un investimento superiore a 4 miliardi di euro a cui corrisponderanno altre 30 milioni di ore di lavoro per le maestranze coinvolte nel progetto.

Un secondo memorandum d’intesa prevede la collaborazione tra MSC Crociere e Chantiers de l’Atlantique per lo sviluppo di un altro prototipo di una nuova classe di navi, che esplori la possibilità di utilizzare l’energia eolica e altre tecnologie all’avanguardia su navi passeggeri.

I tre accordi firmati oggi rappresentano un investimento superiore a 6,5 ​​miliardi di euro.

Pierfrancesco Vago, utive Chairman di MSC Cruises, ha dichiarato: “I tre accordi firmati oggi estendono l’orizzonte temporale del nostro piano di investimenti fino al 2030. Gli accordi si basano su una partnership di lunga durata con Chantiers de l’Atlantique, che ha già visto consegnare 15 navi da crociera all’avanguardia negli ultimi due decenni e che vedrà altre navi prendere vita sulle banchine di Saint-Nazaire nei prossimi dieci anni. Gli accordi confermano, inoltre, l’impegno del nostro comparto verso la sostenibilità ambientale e consentono all’industria crocieristica di posizionarsi come leader mondiale nello sviluppo di tecnologie di ultima generazione.”

Laurent Castaing, direttore generale di Chantiers de l’Atlantique, ha sottolineato: “Siamo davvero orgogliosi e felici di aver costruito un rapporto proficuo con MSC Crociere, basato sulla fiducia reciproca e guidato dallo spirito di innovazione. Siamo entrambi impegnati a dare forma alla crocieristica di domani e allo sviluppo di navi che presentano standard ambientali più avanzati. Le nostre aziende collaborano già da vent’anni e questi nuovi progetti ci consentono di guardare con entusiasmo al futuro”.

MSC Crociere è fortemente impegnata per un futuro a “impatto zero” attraverso investimenti continuativi per lo sviluppo di soluzioni energetiche e tecnologie ambientali sempre nuove. Inoltre il 1° gennaio 2020 MSC Crociere è già diventata la prima grande compagnia di crociere “CO2 neutral”. Riconoscendo il fatto che oggi anche le più avanzate tecnologie ambientali disponibili non sono sufficienti a raggiungere l’obiettivo “impatto zero”, MSC Crociere sta continuando a lavorare per minimizzare e ridurre costantemente le emissioni e, contemporaneamente, ha deciso di compensare già oggi tutte le emissioni di CO2 prodotte dalla flotta attraverso il sostegno di progetti per l’ambiente.

MSC CRUISES EXTENDS FLEET EXPANSION PLAN UP TO 2030, WITH FOCUS ON NEXT-GENERATION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique sign firm contracts for construction of third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships

Partnership further reinforced with two additional newbuild projects that will focus on the development and utilisation of next-generation environmental technologies

Paris, France, 20 January 2020 – Today MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique further extended their long-term partnership by making a number of strategic announcements at a ceremony held at the Matignon Palace, the French Prime Minister’s the official residence. The ceremony was attended by Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France; Gianluigi Aponte, MSC Group’s Founder and Executive Chairman; Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman; and, Laurent Castaing, Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s General Manager.

First, the two companies announced the signing of firm contracts for the construction of MSC Cruises’ third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships, to be delivered in 2025 and 2027. The first of the initial two ships in the class is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire and is due to enter service in 2022. With 205,000 GT, she will become the biggest vessel operated by a European cruise line as well as the first LNG-powered cruise ship built in France. Compared to standard marine fuel, LNG decreases sulphur emissions and particulate matter by 99%, NOx emissions by 85%, and CO2 emissions by 20%.

These contracts represent a capital investment by MSC Cruises exceeding EUR 2 billion and are expected to generate 14 million additional working hours, amounting to over 2,400 full-time equivalent jobs for the next three and a half years directly supported by those orders. Today’s signature also allows the shipyard to start working with the hundreds of suppliers and subcontractors involved in the projects, setting in motion a new cycle that will greatly benefit the French economy.

Today MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique also extended their partnership over the next decade with two additional projects. First, the companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of yet a new prototype class of LNG-powered cruise ships to operate under the MSC Cruises brand. For this project, MSC Cruises, the shipyard and other partners will focus on developing emerging environmental technologies in line with IMO’s vision for 2030 and 2050. The four vessels in this new class would represent a capital investment exceeding EUR 4 billion and an extra 30 million working hours for the yard, the suppliers and subcontractors involved in the project.

A second MoU sees MSC Cruises partnering with Chantiers de l’Atlantique in the development of yet another innovative prototype ship class concept with which they will explore opportunities that wind power and other advanced technologies could bring to passenger shipping.

The three agreements signed today represent an investment in excess of EUR 6.5 billion in the French economy.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, said: “The three agreements signed today extend our investment plan up to 2030. They stem from an exceptional partnership, with Chantiers de l’Atlantique, that has already delivered 15 highly-innovative innovative cruise ships over the past two decades and will see many more vessels come to life at Saint-Nazaire’s docks in the next ten years. They also confirm this industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability, in this case helping the French national industry further position itself as a world leader in the development of next-generation technologies and other solutions.”

Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said: “We are really proud and happy to have built such an outstanding relationship with MSC Cruises, based on mutual trust and driven by the spirit of innovation. We are both committed to shaping the cruise of tomorrow and to developing ship concepts which go far beyond current environmental standards. Our companies have already been working together for twenty years and these new projects allow us to look enthusiastically to the future.”

MSC Cruises is strongly committed to achieving a zero-impact future by investing in the accelerated development of new energy solutions and environmental technologies that will allow that. On 1 January 2020 MSC Cruises became the first major cruise line to achieve carbon neutral fleet operations. As today’s most advanced environmental technology alone is insufficient to reach that, while it works to minimize and continuously reduce its environmental footprint MSC Cruises is offsetting all CO2 emissions from its fleet that it is not be possible to abate through such technology through a blend of high standard carbon offset projects.

MSC Cruises’ MSC World Class ships specifications:

• Gross tonnage: 205,700

• Lower berth capacity: 5,264

• Maximum number of passengers: 6,761

• Crew members: 2,139

• Number of cabins: 2,632

• Length / Beam / Height: 333.3m / 47m / 68m

