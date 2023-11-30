XCAT World Championship: The Grand Finale Promises Thrilling Spectacle in Fujairah

Calling upon sports enthusiasts, fans, and devoted motorsport aficionados – circle the dates for an adrenaline-fueled racing weekend! The eagerly anticipated grand finale of the UIM XCAT World Championship is just around the corner, and it guarantees an unmissable event.

From December 1 to 3, all eyes will be fixed on Fujairah as it hosts the ultimate showdown of this exhilarating powerboat racing series at the Fujairah International Marine Club.

Undoubtedly, the UIM XCAT World Championship stands as the most spectacular powerboat racing series globally. Propelled by two 400-horsepower outboard Mercury Racing engines, these racing catamarans reach speeds of up to 200 km/h, embodying the pinnacle of international powerboat racing.

As the championship approaches its climax, the stakes have never been higher. The world’s premier teams and pilots will gather at the Fujairah International Marine Club to vie for the coveted title of UIM XCAT World Champion. With the finish line in sight, every turn, every second, and every strategy will play a pivotal role as they push themselves and their boats to the limit.

So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and prepare to witness the grand finale of the UIM XCAT World Championship at Fujairah International Marine Club.

Text & Photo Credits: UIM XCAT World Championships