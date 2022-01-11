Partnership Fiart – Saigon Yacht and Marina

Nel 2022 gli yacht Fiart saranno disponibili anche per il mercato del Vietnam

Fiart amplia la sua rete di vendita verso l’estremo oriente, grazie al recente accordo con un nuovo partner per il Vietnam, Saigon Yacht and Marina.

La partnership, siglata nei giorni scorsi presso il cantiere di Baia, apre nuovi e interessanti scenari per la vendita e l’assistenza delle imbarcazioni Fiart verso un paese dalle potenzialità inesplorate, la cui lunga costa è interessata da un crescente sviluppo di porti turistici e circoli nautici.

Il Vietnam rappresenta un mercato relativamente giovane per l’industria nautica, il 2021 è stato uno dei migliori anni per quanto riguarda le vendite di yacht e i noleggi e, in base a stime recenti, il 2022 si prospetta ancora in crescita.

In questo scenario opera con competenza Saigon Yacht and Marina, che ha scelto di essere il primo a proporre nella realtà vietnamita la qualità e il design che caratterizzano gli yacht Fiart, imbarcazioni comode, confortevoli e veloci, e realizzate con una cura dei particolari caratteristica del made in Italy.

La collaborazione tra Saigon Yacht and Marina e Fiart Mare riguarderà la vendita nel mercato asiatico di imbarcazioni tra i 10 ed i 30 metri della gamma Seawalker, Classic e Cetera.

L’incontro tra queste due realtà è stato favorito dalla recente apertura del Consolato del Vietnam a Napoli, competente per la Campania e il Sud Italia.

Rappresentante del Consolato di Napoli è Silvio Vecchione, con oltre 20 anni di esperienza nei mercati asiatici e nel mercato vietnamita, che ha promosso l’accordo destinato a rafforzare i rapporti Italia-Vietnam.

L’accordo è stato stipulato tra Fiart e Saigon Yacht and Marina durante la missione diplomatica dell’Ambasciata del Vietnam a Roma e del Consolato del Vietnam a Napoli, con Marius Camber in qualità di advisor di questa operazione.

La missione diplomatica in visita presso gli stabilimenti Fiart era composta dal Nguyễn Đức THANH Ministro Consigliere – Ufficio Commerciale per l’Italia, Cipro, Malta e San Marino, dal Console del Sud Italia Silvio Vecchione e da Marius Camber di One Up Level.

Accolti presso il cantiere di Baia dal Direttore Generale Simone Lorenzano, dal Consigliere Delegato Marco Vertecchi e dal Responsabile Vendite Estero Paolo Varini, gli ospiti hanno visitato la produzione, la direzione generale e incontrato le maestranze, apprezzando la qualità della produzione, i valori aziendali e la storia del cantiere.

Fiart, dopo aver ampliato la propria rete vendita europea nel 2020, negli ultimi mesi ha conquistato mercati più lontani e vanta ad oggi un network di 37 partner, con una importante presenza in tutta l’area EMEA ed APAC.

Orgoglio in casa Fiart per la nuova partnership, un ulteriore passo verso l’internazionalizzazione che permetterà all’azienda di rafforzare la sua immagine oltreoceano, favorendo nel contempo legami internazionali e commerciali tra gli stati a sicuro beneficio della clientela, che potrà godere di un servizio più efficace e puntuale.

EN

Partnership Fiart – Saigon Yacht and Marina In 2022, Fiart yachts will also be available for the Vietnam market



Fiart expands its sales network towards the Far East, thanks to the recent agreement with a new partner for Vietnam, Saigon Yacht and Marina.

The partnership, signed in recent days at the shipyard in Baia (NA) opens new and interesting scenarios for the sale and assistance of Fiart boats towards a country with unexplored potential, whose long coast shows a growing development of tourist ports and nautical clubs.

Vietnam represents a relatively young market for the yachting industry, 2021 was one of the best years for yacht sales and rentals, and according to recent estimates, 2022 will maintain this trend.

In this scenario Saigon Yacht and Marina operates with competence, which has chosen to be the first to propose in Vietnam the quality and design that characterize Fiart yachts, comfortable and fast boats, built with attention to the detail, typical of made in Italy.

The collaboration between Saigon Yacht and Marina and Fiart Mare will include the sale in the Asian market of boats between 10 and 30 meters, from the Seawalker, Classic and Cetera ranges.

The meeting between these two realities was favored by the recent opening of the Vietnamese Consulate in Naples, accountable for Campania and Southern Italy. Representative of the Consulate of Naples is Silvio Vecchione, with over 20 years of experience in the Asian and Vietnamese markets, who promoted the agreement intended to strengthen Italy-Vietnam relations. The agreement was signed between Fiart and Saigon Yacht and Marina under the diplomatic mission of the Vietnam Embassy in Rome and the Vietnam Consulate in Naples, with Marius Camber as advisor for this operation.

The diplomatic mission visiting the Fiart shipyard, immediately before the Christmas holydays, was composed by Nguyễn Đức THANH Minister Counselor – Commercial Office for Italy, Cyprus, Malta and San Marino, the Consul of Southern Italy Silvio Vecchione and Marius Camber of One Up Level.

Welcomed at the Baia shipyard by the General Manager Simone Lorenzano, the Managing Director Marco Vertecchi and the Foreign Sales Manager Paolo Varini, the guests visited the production, the general management and met the workers, appreciating the quality of Fiart products, the Company values and the heritage of the shipyard.

Fiart, after expanding its European sales network in 2020, in recent months has conquered more distant markets and today boasts a network of 37 partners, with an important presence throughout the EMEA and APAC area.

Fiart is very proud of this further step towards internationalization and the new partnership was greeted by the management as a chance to strengthen the image of the Company, at the same time promoting international and commercial ties between states giving an added value to the customers, who will find a more effective and punctual service.