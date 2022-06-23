The ClubSwan 80 built by Persico Marine is launched in La Spezia

The first yacht of the brand-new ClubSwan 80 range is débuting at a private launch in La Spezia today (23rd of June) .

The 80-foot ClubSwan yacht highlights Nautor’s Swan’s ability to offer a range of yachts that are based on values of style, speed, innovation, technology and competitive sailing potential.

Nautor’s Swan completes the ClubSwan Yachts range with the launch of this fast, fun and innovative model – the ClubSwan 80 – My Song. This new offering will sit alongside the small technologically advanced ClubSwan 36, with which the ClubSwan 80 shares some ease of handling features such as the advanced hull form and sail plan, and the innovative underwater appendages. And the ClubSwan 50 that marked the start of a new era in One Design. Not forgetting the new Super Maxi ClubSwan 125 that proved fast and powerful, taking line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race and Caribbean 600.

“The launch of this pure 80ft racer marks another important milestone for us. We have broadened our range to get closer to meeting every need and lifestyle choice of our customers,” said Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. “The market is always asking for something different, out of the box, and our ClubSwan Yachts range can offer a fresh, bold and innovative solution, setting the bar high. The team of brilliant international minds working on this performance sailing yacht with the goal of building something unique has been quite special! The CS80 is a pure racer but is also an incredible yacht for fast sailing, shorthanded sailing, and comfortable sports cruising.”

For the construction of the ClubSwan 80, Nautor’s Swan teamed up with its strategic partner Persico Marine, based in Nembro, Italy, an international shipyard renowned worldwide for its expertise in building high performance yachts.

Persico Marine combined the best available technology with the know-how of its skilled team for the build of the first ClubSwan 80, including the Coriolis robot used in the aerospace industry to laminate carbon. The construction method for the entire yacht is the same as that used for the famous carbon “arm” on the current America’s Cup boats.

The requirement for a rigid monotype, something that is very difficult to achieve with a Maxi yacht, is attained by using a mix of the most advanced construction technologies and specific production processes designed specifically to guarantee one design yachts.

Marcello Persico, CEO of Persico Marine: “The launch of a new boat is always a significant moment, in the case of the ClubSwan 80 we are particularly honoured by the trust placed in Persico Marine by the owner, a very experienced yachtsman, and Nautor’s Swan. This boat is built to the same standards we use for America’s Cup boats and IMOCA 60s engaged in the toughest ocean races such as The Ocean Race and Vendée Globe.”

The ClubSwan 80 is designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian, designer of all the ClubSwan Yacht projects.

“The ClubSwan Yacht division is growing, and I am very excited about the arrival of this new member of the family, which I’m sure will make a difference in the racing landscape,” said Juan K. “She is such an impressive boat and I can’t wait to see her on international race courses competing.”

Top of the CS80 design features, the yacht has a 4.75m canting keel, giving the boat lightness and power, as well as a draft that will accommodate most Mediterranean harbors. It has twin rudders, in keeping with the new shape designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian (as per the ClubSwan 36) and while the keel is canted the side-force appendages chosen by the My Song sailing team consist of a rotating canard to privilege upwind performance in light air and to provide tacking ability in tactical situations, common in the tight Maxi fleet racing.

The bowsprit is retractable for safety upwind and extends to hoist a spinnaker for downwind performance.

Nautor’s Swan, Juan Kouyoumdjian and Persico Marine, together with a team of experts chose Vittorio Volonté to manage the project, Giovanni Belgrano for the engineering, Scott Ferguson for the rig design and Nauta Design for the interior. The team has worked very hard to make this new performance boat a reality.

“The ClubSwan80 design answers a specific brief: a fast Maxi optimised to race in the Mediterranean as well as offering accommodation to enjoy life at sea and fun shorthanded sailing,” said Mario Pedol of Nauta Design. “We were called upon to manage, from a design point of view, the ‘second life’ of this racing machine: a super-fast and fun yacht also capable of cruising in comfort with a few modular superlight components, built to the highest technology by Persico Marine.”

The ClubSwan 80 will début on the racecourse at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy, from 4-10 September and will be available for visits at the Worldwide Première at Monaco Yacht Show, from 28 September to 1 October.