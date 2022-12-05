Nautor Swan is broadening its network in the APAC Region

More pieces of the puzzle drop into place with Nautor Swan’s strategy to reinforce the Asia Pacific market, appointing Hong Kong Based ASIAMARINE as its new agent for Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

On the other hand, VICSAIL – already representing Nautor Swan sailing yachts in Australia and New Zealand – is broadening its offer adding Swan Shadow and Swan OverShadow to its portfolio.



ASIAMARINE, founded in 2012 in Hong Kong by Eric Noyel, has been a fast-growing company and has acquired the representation of many brands over the years and played a significant role in the development of yachting in Asia.

Eric Noyel, Founder & CEO of ASIAMARINE, said “we are absolutely delighted to be associated with Nautor Swan both for sailing and motor yachts. Nautor Swan is one of the most renowned of all the premier boating brands and known worldwide for performance, quality, elegance, and innovative design. ASIAMARINE is proud to be an integral part of this, in Asia. “



VICSAIL, founded in 1983 and agent for Nautor Swan sailing yachts since 2010, has now become the representative for Swan Shadow and Swan OverShadow in Australia and New Zealand, confirming another essential presence in the APAC Region.

Brendan Hunt, VICSAIL founder and director, commented “Nautor Swan has always been a very highly respected yacht company in our market and we are thrilled to represent also her motor boat division to develop and grow Nautor Swan brand awareness in our region”.



“We are pleased to welcome ASIAMARINE in our growing Worldwide and Asia Pacific Agents network, and to have VICSAIL also as Swan motor yachts representative in Australia” said Olivier Decamps, Nautor Swan Asia Pacific Regional Director, ”They have the expertise to position Nautor Swan at the very highest level in this growing market. Moreover, we believe the Asian territory offers great opportunities to Nautor Swan, for all the lines of the fleet, either for sailing yachts as well as for power models, like the Swan Shadow and Swan OverShadow and I look forward to assisting them in this important mission”.