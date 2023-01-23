Nautor Swan presents an elecrifying 2023

2023 ClubSwan calendar rich in exhilarating events

Unveiling of the ClubSwan 43 for the racing-cruising experience

Swan 48 MKII Worldwide Première

Swan 55 German Première

After two years of absence, Nautor Swan confirms its presence at BOOT Düsseldorf as the stage to welcome its guests and present all the latest news for an electrifying 2023.

With a double presence in Hall 16 with the sailing division and in Hall 5, with the Swan Shadow on display, Nautor Swan’s stands are must-visit venues at the show.

The beautiful booths designed by Misa Poggi feature the iconic outdoor furniture collection in natural teak and innovative fabrics by Italian brand Ethimo – which create an enjoyable balancing act based on the concepts of beauty, design, functionality, quality and ‘Made in Italy’. Luxury brand Heirloom’s will dress the yachts with their renowned luxury linens of exceptional quality, while Bottega Conticelli’s luxury leather accessories, appreciated for their unique style and quality, represent Italian excellence as part of the décor, and at the same time are an expression of the Nautor Swan DNA.

To make the experience more pleasurable, guests can enjoy a wide selection of Lavazza coffees and fine wines by Ferrari Trento.

CLUBSWAN RACING’S 2023 SEASON

Nautor Swan has unveiled a spectacular 2023 ClubSwan Racing season with an exhilarating globetrotting calendar that offers something for everyone across the entire Swan Rating and One Design range.

Both the Rating and One Design fleets will have their own dedicated circuits. The season starts in February in the Caribbean with the Swan Maxi Series, which includes seven events contested by Maxi Swans around the globe.

The 2023 season also includes four regional series which will be held in the Mediterranean, Baltic, The Solent and North America, while the icing on the ClubSwan Racing cake is The Nations League 2023 which will be contested by the four ClubSwan Racing One Design classes throughout the season.

The One Design action begins with the ClubSwan 36 class returning to Split – after its debut there in 2022 at the season ending European Championship – for the Swan Croatia Challenge from April 25-29 hosted by ACI Sail which has already attracted 15 entries. The event marks the first of the seven regattas which make up The Nations League.

The following month will see the whole ClubSwan Racing One Design family (over 40 expected entries) gather for the Swan Sardinia Challenge, with Marina di Villasimius of Marinedi Group again the venue following its own successful debut last year.

June sees the fourth edition of the highly competitive The Nations Trophy event in Porto Cervo, organised by Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, followed by the S&S Swan Rendezvous on Elba Island, organised by the S&S Swan Association and hosted by Marciana Marina. July brings the highlight of the Rating Swan season, the Swan European Regatta in Turku, Finland.

In August, as per tradition, the Swan One Design fleet will race the Copa del Rey MAPFRE, 41st edition, organised by the Real Club Nautico de Palma. While in September, the ClubSwan 36 and ClubSwan 50 classes will contest their own European championships, with the former hosted by Marina di Puntaldia, Italy, and the Menorca ClubSwan 50 Europeans held at Club Maritimo Mahon, Spain, both first-time venues for ClubSwan Racing.

The 2023 season comes to a fitting conclusion in October with all four One Design classes gathering again for the Swan One Design Worlds in Marina di Scarlino, Italy, a finale which will also determine the destination of The Nations League title as well as the world titles in each fleet.

During the Swan One Design Worlds, Marina di Scarlino and the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana will also play host to the inaugural Swan Med Regatta-Tuscany Challenge, a new event that aims to gather all Swan owners based in the Mediterranean for a spectacular end of season regatta against the stunning backdrop of the Tuscan archipelago.

Speaking of competitions and regattas, Nautor takes the opportunity to present a new addition to the range, the ClubSwan 43.

CLUBSWAN 43

With a well-established Swan One Design Circuit and a high participation of ClubSwan Yachts in the established regattas, Nautor Swan gives a new boost to the range by introducing the ClubSwan 43, designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian. Previously announced as a forty-one footer, the LOA has been changed to meet the new regulations in the ORC regattas and events, providing the owners an exciting range of racing possibilities.

The brand-new ClubSwan 43 is at the cutting edge of contemporary yacht design, she is a perfect crossover: a full racer able of competing in the most captivating races worldwide and with the possibility to offer a ‘racing-cruising’ experience.

The yacht has been conceived as a One Design package, as per Nautor’s expertise in this segment, which includes a professionally managed Class and she will be able to take part in the dedicated Swan One Design Circuits, such as The Nations League and the Swan One Design Worlds.

For this innovative project, Nautor Swan’s in-house experts and Juan K are combining forces with a leading team of professionals in the field. Pure Design & Engineering has been entrusted for the engineering, while the interior design comes from the drawing tables of Lucio Micheletti, Micheletti+Partners.

Both companies have proved capable to deliver high-end results in previous projects with Nautor, both in racing and cruising segments.

SWAN 48 MKII for her WORLDWIDE PREMIÈRE

A Swan model is alive even after some years of production. Listening to customers, captains, testing and experiencing Swan’s boats continuously, both cruising and racing, the yard evolves and improves its models constantly.

Proving this clearly, after more than 50 units sold of the iconic Swan 48, the team at Nautor collected a number of worthwhile improvements that led to Swan 48 MKII.

On deck the innovations include a new bowsprit design, new chainplate positions and the signature Swan coachroof features a new window design. The transom door features a new hydraulic system to enhance functionality.

The interiors feature an innovative Corian design in the galley with rounded corner and a lower galley curved joinery. A more comfortable sofa design: enhancing storage volumes and some other optional additions all add a very high comfort level onboard.

SWAN 55 – GERMAN PREMIÈRE

The Swan 55 made her dèbut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, together with her bigger sisters, the Swan 58, which was introduced to the world last year and the Swan 78 with a beautiful grey hull.

Designed by Germàn Frers with the Interior design by Misa Poggi, the new Swan 55 represents a new generation of hull design developed over the past couple of years with the assistance of tools available today to study the behavior of the canoe body in all sailing conditions.

The interior has been designed having in mind maximum comfort for long periods, both under sail and at anchor – particularly for short-handed family crews.

For style and finishing the new Swan 55 features four different moods: Swan Soul which embodies the typical Swan ambiance, Scandi Vision for a more northern atmosphere, Blue Genoa paying homage to the colours of the ocean and more traditional seafaring and Velvet Vibe for a more passionate owner.

In Hall 5A22 the team at the motor yacht division will offer an enjoyable viewing onboard Swan Shadow and an immersive experience related to Swan Overshadow, the second model of the power yacht range.

SWAN OVERSHADOW

The new model design is based on the same concept as the first Shadow, which is particularly efficient and seaworthy. In addition to the big difference of inboard engines vs outboards, the layout presents two alternative variants on and below deck to give more space and livability on board for longer trips.

Designed by Jarkko Jämsen, the Swan OverShadow, is widening the range of uses of the boat from a day cruise boat to a longer weekend getaways.

The overall style follows the same design DNA as the outboard version, with a strong connection to the Nautor Swan sailing yacht heritage at the core of the design.