Fiart P54 incanta e stupisce. L’anteprima mondiale del nuovo 54 piedi al Salone Nautico di Genova

Fiart P54 ha mantenuto le promesse: al debutto internazionale al Salone Nautico di Genova, il nuovo 54 piedi del cantiere partenopeo ha incantato il pubblico con il suo design elegante, il dinamismo delle linee e la volumetria degli spazi.

Tra le prerogative del nuovo P54, che hanno entusiasmato quanti affollavano la banchina Fiart per ammirare dal vivo il nuovo modello, la spaziosità del ponte, che garantisce momenti conviviali in totale libertà e la connessione tra prua e poppa, che con unico e ampio corridoio centrale permette di immaginare una vita di bordo confortevole e connessa, come nel salotto di casa.

La piattaforma di poppa nasconde sotto al ponte principale un vano storage, perfetto per stivare un tender ed al contempo, con una semplice movimentazione, può trasformarsi in una spiaggia privata a tutto baglio, consentendo un accesso facile e sicuro all’acqua o alla banchina.

Sottocoperta poi, il senso di spazio è accentuato non appena si scende la scala a giorno, entrando in una comoda area living, funzionale e avvolgente, grazie anche ai moltissimi lucernari che garantiscono un ambiente luminoso e caldo, con zona cucina fornita delle migliori dotazioni ed elettrodomestici.

La versione presentata a Genova, con allestimento dark e pregiate finiture in legno scuro – a richiesta sarà possibile prevedere una finitura chiara delle paratie e degli arredi – è quella con tre cabine, amatoriale a poppa e due cabine vip a prua, queste ultime divise da un sistema di armadiature scorrevoli che, all’occorrenza, permettono di mettere in comunicazione i due ambienti e creare una mini suite. A richiesta è disponibile anche il layout con due cabine armatoriali e in entrambe le soluzioni sono presenti tre bagni con box doccia e wc separato.

Nel corso di un incontro con la stampa in occasione del Salone Nautico di Genova, il CEO Giancarlo di Luggo ha illustrato i progetti del cantiere per l’immediato futuro, evidenziando la crescita dell’azienda nell’ultimo biennio sia in termini di vendite e produzione, triplicati, che di consolidamento della Rete Vendita mondiale, che ad oggi conta quasi 40 partner.

“In questi anni Fiart è cresciuta grazie ad importanti investimenti e agli sforzi e all’entusiasmo di un team meraviglioso.

Stiamo continuando a costruire il nostro futuro, investendo su progetti innovativi e soprattutto sulle persone, con costante voglia di segnare la rotta” ha dichiarato di Luggo “Sono molto lieto di come è stato accolto il nostro P54, le prime due unità sono già state vendute. La prima sarà consegnata al cliente a fine novembre, mentre la seconda è già in produzione. Contiamo di produrre sei P54 in questo primo anno e sono particolarmente felice che questo innovativo progetto sia stato accolto dal pubblico così entusiasticamente”.

Per illustrare le peculiarità del progetto P54 è intervenuto anche Stefano Pastrovich, l’architetto e designer navale che ha firmato il nuovo yacht Fiart. Pastrovich ha sottolineato come P54 sia estremamente versatile: pensata per una crociera ad ampio raggio, ma anche per un weekend in famiglia o tra amici, può essere anche sfruttata come chase boat, grazie alla cura del dettaglio e al livello di finiture da superyacht che la contraddistinguono.

Ottima accoglienza, infine, nei giorni del Salone anche per i tre modelli della gamma Seawalker presenti: il SW43, il SW39 ed il SW35 ormeggiati accanto al P54, il cui successo di vendite continua incessante.

A testimonianza del gradimento di pubblico e critica, Seawalker 35 è stata da poco inserita da una giuria di giornalisti internazionali, tra le finaliste del premio Best of Boats nella categoria Fun.

Informazioni e news: fiart.com

EN

Fiart P54 enchants and amazes

The world premiere of the new 54-footer at the Genoa Boat Show

Fiart P54 kept its promises: at its international debut at the Genoa Boat Show, the new 54-footer from the Neapolitan shipyard enchanted the public with its elegant design, the dynamism of the lines and the volume of the spaces.

Among the prerogatives of the new P54, there was a great enthusiasm for those who crowded the Fiart quay to admire the new model live, the spaciousness of the deck, which guarantees convivial moments in total freedom, the connection between bow and stern, which with a single and wide central corridor, allows you to imagine a comfortable and connected life on board, like in your own living room.

The stern platform hides a storage compartment under the main deck, perfect for stowing a tender and at the same time, with a simple movement it can be turned into a full-beam private beach, allowing easy and safe access to the water or the quay.

In the below deck, the sense of space is accentuated as soon as you go down the open staircase, entering a comfortable, functional and enveloping living area, thanks also to the many skylights that guarantee a bright and warm environment, with a kitchen area endowed with the best equipment and domestic appliances.

The version presented in Genoa, with dark set-up and fine dark wood finishes -on request it will be possible to provide a light finish of the bulkheads and furnishings- is the one with three cabins, aft amateur and two VIP cabins in the bow, the latter divided by a system of sliding wardrobes that, if necessary, allow the two environments to communicate and create a mini suite. The layout with two owner’s cabins is also available on request and in both solutions there are three bathrooms with shower and separate toilet.

During a meeting with the press at the Genoa Boat Show, CEO Giancarlo di Luggo illustrated the shipyard’s plans for the immediate future, highlighting the company’s growth over the last two years both in terms of sales and production, tripled over the course of two years, and the consolidation of the worldwide sales network which today has almost 40 partners.

“In recent years, Fiart has grown thanks to major investments and the efforts and enthusiasm of a wonderful team. We are continuing to build our future, investing in innovative projects and above all in people, with a constant desire to set the course” said di Luggo “I am very happy with how our P54 has been received, the first two units have already been sold. The first will be delivered to the customer at the end of November while the second is already in production. We plan to produce six P54s in this first year and I am particularly happy that this innovative project has been received so enthusiastically by the public”.

Stefano Pastrovich, the naval architect and designer who conceived the new Fiart yacht, spoke to illustrate the peculiarities of the P54 project. Pastrovich underlined how the P54 is extremely versatile: designed for a wide-range cruise, but also for a weekend with family or friends, it can also be used as a chase boat, thanks to the attention to detail and the level of superyacht finishes that distinguish it.

Lastly, during the days of the show, the three models of the Seawalker range present, the SW43, the SW39 and the SW35, moored with the P54, whose sales success continues relentlessly, was also well received.

As evidence of public and critical approval, Seawalker 35 has recently been included by a jury of international journalists, among the finalists of the Best of Boats award in the Fun category.

Information and news: fiart.com