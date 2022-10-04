Nautor Swan Press Conference and Designers’ Panel – Monaco Yacht Show 2022

The Nautor Swan designers got together at Monaco Yacht Show on 29 September to talk about what is brewing at the Yard.

The panel, hosted by Justin Ratcliffe, included Nautor Swan performance blue-cruiser designers Germàn Frers, Lucio Micheletti and Misa Poggi, plus the pioneering new high-performance ClubSwan 80 designers Juan K and Mario Pedol.

It was the perfect setting to launch the new Swan 128 project that is currently taking shape at BTC.

Jarkko Jamsen, the designer behind the Swan Shadow and the Swan Overshadow chase boats, was also present at the Maxi Swan Conference, because after all, these yachts need a tender!