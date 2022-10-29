Fiart è pronta ad attraversare l’oceano con P54 e la gamma Seawalker

Siglato l’accordo di distribuzione in USA con Yacht Creators

Fiart annuncia la nomina di YachtCreators, recentemente premiato per il tri-deck da 34 metri, il M/Y Lady Lene e per la vendita della Best New Series del 2020, M/Y Leven, come importatore esclusivo per gli USA.

Migliaia di Fiart sono stati venduti e consegnati in tutta Europa e presto saranno presenti nelle Americhe, in virtù di questa nuova partnership con YachtCreators, finalizzata a soddisfare una clientela sempre più esigente ed internazionale.

Fiart vanta da sempre una meritata reputazione per la passione e la cura che ripone nelle proprie imbarcazioni -oltre che per il gradimento dei suoi clienti- e per la continua evoluzione della sua gamma di modelli. Recentemente ha celebrato un importante traguardo, il suo 60° anniversario, con il lancio del 43 Seawalker, a cui hanno fatto seguito il Seawalker 39, il Seawalker 35 ed il rivoluzionario P54.

“Sono davvero entusiasta di questa nuova partnership con un’azienda forte come Yacht Creators, che ci consentirà di presentare le nostre imbarcazioni al mercato statunitense” ha sottolineato il CEO di Fiart, Giancarlo di Luggo “Il nostro è un prodotto Made in Italy, realizzato con cura artigianale, attenzione al dettaglio, allo stile e al comfort, che significa per noi anche sicurezza in crociera per gli armatori e le loro famiglie. Il Miami International Boat Show è la vetrina ideale per presentare al mercato statunitense i nostri prodotti, che sono sicuro avranno un grande successo.”

Yacht Creators, con sedi a Fort Lauderdale e Miami, realtà di innovatori e visionari nel settore della nautica da diporto, è riconosciuta per la realizzazione di yacht e superyacht ai più alti standard possibili. “Con la nostra passione condivisa per la nautica da diporto, l’innovazione e gli elevati standard costruttivi, la partnership con Fiart è una scelta naturale. Non potremmo essere più entusiasti di presentare al nostro pubblico ed al mercato americano questa eccellenza italiana nel mondo dello Yachting e stiamo già preparando l’imminente presentazione a Miami”, dice il fondatore e CEO di YachtCreators, Barin Cardenas.

La prima imbarcazione che sarà presentata al mercato americano è il Seawalker 43, che debutterà al Miami International Boat Show al via il 15 febbraio 2023 a Miami in Florida.

Con il suo design modulare e il volume interno straordinariamente grande per uno yacht della sua classe, il 43 Seawalker risulta estremamente versatile, perfetto come day cruiser veloce o come barca appoggio di superyacht. Confortevole ed al contempo entusiasmante, da solo o con tutta la famiglia, il 43 Seawalker è progettato con maestria per la nautica da diporto, la crociera ed altro ancora.

EN

Fiart is ready to cross the ocean with the P54 and the Seawalker range

Distribution agreement signed in the USA with Yacht Creators

Fiart announces the appointment of YachtCreators, recently awarded for the 34-meter tri-deck, the M/Y Lady Lene, and for the sale of the Best New Series of 2020, M/Y Leven, as exclusive USA importer.

Thousands of Fiarts have been sold and delivered throughout Europe, and soon in the Americas, thanks to this new partnership with YachtCreators, aimed at satisfying an increasingly demanding and international clientele.

Fiart has always had a well-deserved reputation for the passion and care placed in its boats as well as for the satisfaction of its customers, and for the continuous evolution of its range of models. Recently Fiart celebrated an important milestone, its 60th anniversary, with the launch of the 43 Seawalker, followed by the Seawalker 39, the Seawalker 35 and the revolutionary P54.

“I am really excited about this new partnership with a strong company like Yacht Creators, which will allow us to present our boats to the US market” underlined the CEO of Fiart, Giancarlo di Luggo “Ours is a Made in Italy product, made with craftsmanship, attention to detail, style and comfort, which for us also means cruise safety for owners and their families. The Miami International Boat Show is the ideal showcase to present our products to the US market, which I am sure will have a great success.”

YachtCreators, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, a reality of innovators and visionaries in the yachting sector, is recognized for the construction of yachts and superyachts to the highest possible standards. “With our shared passion for yachting, innovation and high construction standards, the partnership with Fiart is a natural choice. We couldn’t be more excited to present this Italian excellence in the world of Yachting and we are already preparing the upcoming presentation in Miami”, says the founder and CEO of Yacht Creators, Barin Cardenas.

The first boat to be presented to the American market is the Seawalker 43, which will debut at the Miami International Boat Show starting on February 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

With its modular design and extraordinarily large interior volume for a yacht in its class, the 43 Seawalker it is extremely versatile, perfect as a fast day cruiser or as a support boat for superyachts. Comfortable yet exciting, alone or with the whole family, the 43 Seawalker is expertly designed for yachting, cruising and more.