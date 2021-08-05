Mondiale 470 master cup 2021 – Day 1 – Prime tre prove per i 49 equipaggi della competizione internazionale

Anguillara– Con condizioni meteo favorevoli si sono svolte oggi le prime tre prove del Mondiale 470 Master 2021 grazie ad un vento tra gli 8 e i dodici nodi che ha permesso, salvo una breve pausa, lo svolgimento ideale delle regate.



Nella prima prova l’imbarcazione tedesca GER5082 di Uti e Frank Thieme della categoria Grandmaster ha condotto una gara in prima posizione tagliando la linea di arrivo con grande vantaggio rispetto al resto della flotta, secondo l’equipaggio italiano ITA4425 di Marco Gianfreda e Giulio Pierpaoli davanti all’imbarcazione POL536 di Powel Florek e Marcin Zurowsky categoria Grandmaster.



La seconda prova partita dopo una breve pausa causata da un momentaneo calo di vento è stata più serrata nelle prime file con accese battaglie alle boe che hanno visto anche in questo caso l’imbarcazione tedesca GER5082 mantenere la prima posizione poca distanza dalla deriva svizzera SUI1439 di Sandra Giovanoli e Stephan Zurfluh. Al terzo posto gli olandesi Benny Kouwenthoven e Jan kouwenthoven di NED55.



Sempre in testa l’equipaggio tedesco di GER5082 anche nella terza prova che porta a termine una regata tesa fino alla linea d’arrivo davanti all’imbarcazione di Sandra Giovanoli e Stephan Zurfluh, terzi in questa prova gli Italiani Marco Gianfreda e Giulio Pierpaoli su ITA4425.



Al termine della prima giornata di regate la classifica vede nelle prime posizioni





Grande attesa tra gli equipaggi per la seconda giornata di regate che si terranno oggi 5 agosto a partire dalle 13.00.



EN

World 470 master cup 2021 – Day 1 – First three races for the 49 crews of the international competition

Anguillara–With favorable weather conditions, the first three tests of the World 470 Master 2021 took place today thanks to a wind between 8 and 18 knots which allowed, except for a short break, the ideal running of the regattas.

In the first race the German boat GER5082 of Uti and Frank Thieme of the Grandmaster category led a race in first position crossing the finish line with a great advantage over the rest of the racing fleet, according to the Italian crew ITA4425 of Marco Gianfreda and Giulio Pierpaoli in front of the POL536 boat of Powel Florek and Marcin Zurowsky in the Grandmaster category.

The second test started after a short pause caused by a momentary drop in wind was tighter in the front rows with heated battles at the buoys that saw also in this case the German boat GER5082 maintain the first position not far from the Swiss drift SUI1439 of Sandra Giovanoli and Stephan Zurfluh. In third place the Dutch Benny Kouwenthoven and Jan kouwenthoven of NED55.

Always in the lead the German crew of GER5082 also in the third race that completes a tense regatta up to the finish line in front of the boat of Sandra Giovanoli and Stephan Zurfluh, third in this race the Italians Marco Gianfreda and Giulio Pierpaoli on ITA4425 .



At the end of the first day of racing the ranking sees in the top positions

Great expectations among the crews for the second day of racing that will be held today 5th August starting at 13.00.