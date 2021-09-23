Al via alla Marina di Scarlino l’ultima tappa del circuito TF35 TROPHY

Parte con tre prove con vento da quadranti sud-occidentali l’agguerrita Scarlino Cup #2 dell’ambito circuito dei catamarani foil TF35

A partire da oggi, fino a domenica 26 settembre ritornano alla Marina di Scarlino gli acrobatici catamarani TF35, imbarcazioni dalle prestazioni estreme che si danno battaglia nelle acque del golfo per la 7’ ed ultima tappa del loro primo circuito.

Sette i catamarani di 35 piedi che si affrontano per contendersi il TF35 TROPHY 2021, dopo solo due settimane dalla precedente tappa scarlinese, che ha visto un duello all’ultima virata tra lo svizzero Alinghi e i connazionali Realteam Sailing, spuntato per un punto da questi ultimi.

Realteam Sailing, con la vittoria dell’ultima tappa, consolida la leadership anche nel circuito TF35 TROPHY 2021.

La giornata odierna è stata ottimale per le imbarcazioni in regata, permettendo, come da programma, la disputa di due regate di prova e tre regate ufficiali, con una brezza regolare da SW tra gli 8 e i 10 nodi.

Al momento al comando della classifica provvisoria il team Alinghi (parziali 3-2-1), incalzato dal team Realtime Sailing (1-1-5).



La manifestazione è ancora lunga, con una prospettiva di disputare fino ad un massimo di 18 prove, per cui la battaglia sarà agguerrita nei prossimi tre giorni.

La manifestazione è organizzata dallo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana e dall’associazione TF35, con l’impegno e la collaborazione logistica di Marina di Scarlino e Scarlino Yacht Service.

Accanto allo yacht club, la presenza consolidata di Rigoni di Asiago, a dare un tocco dolce all’accoglienza dei regatanti, con occhio sempre attento alla sensibilità ambientale e alla qualità e eticità dei prodotti.

ENGLISH

Marina di Scarlino hosts the last event of the TF35 TROPHY

Three races with SW breeze to mark the kick off of TF35 Scarlino Cup #2, onboard new cutting-edge TF35 hydro-foiling catamarans

Starting today, until Sunday 26 September, the TF35 acrobatic catamarans return to the Marina di Scarlino; these boats with extreme performance battle it out in the waters of the gulf for the 7th and last event of their first circuit.

Seven 35-foot catamarans face each other to compete for the TF35 TROPHY 2021, after only two weeks from the previous stage in Scarlino, which saw a duel between the Swiss Alinghi and compatriots Realteam Sailing, ticked by a point from the latter. Realteam Sailing, with the victory of the last stage, confirm their leadership also in the TF35 TROPHY 2021 circuit.



Today was an optimal day for the racing boats, allowing, as scheduled, the dispute of two practice races and three official races, with a regular SW breeze between 8 and 10 knots. At the moment Alinghi (partial 3-2-1) is leading the pack, followed by just one point by Realtime Sailing (1-1-5). The event is still long, with a prospect of sailing up to a maximum of 18 races, so the battle will be fierce in the next three days. The event is organized by the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana and the TF35 association, with the commitment and logistical collaboration of Marina di Scarlino and Scarlino Yacht Service. Alongside the yacht club, the consolidated presence of Rigoni di Asiago, to give a sweet touch to the welcome of the sailors, with an eye always attentive to the environment and the quality and ethics of the products.

Photo: TF35 Class