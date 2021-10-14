I fast cruiser Wally sbaragliano gli avversari a Les Voiles de Saint Tropez

Magic Carpet 3_1

Durante la seconda settimana de Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, un’onda costante ha accompagnato il prodiere di Magic Carpet Cubed. Alle andature portanti, con il suo grande asimmetrico, la barca volava, mostrando il suo maestoso piano velico di 1.420 metri quadri issato sull’albero di 46 metri in fibra di carbonio ad alto carico di rottura. Anche se progettato per comode crociere, Magic Carpet Cubed può raggiungere velocità mozzafiato con prestazioni di grande livello grazie al suo design e allo sviluppo high-tech alla pari dei più moderni purosangue da regata.

Magic Carpet 3_2

Lo spettacolare Wallycento Magic Carpet Cubed di Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones è riuscito a conquistare la vittoria nonostante le combattute sfide con Rambler di George David. Dopo due regate, le barche erano ancora vicinissime in classifica e tutto si è deciso nell’ultimo bordo dell’ultima regata di Saint Tropez. La partenza è stata rimandata per il poco vento, quando i grandi Maxi della classe IRC 1 dovevano ancora affrontare un percorso di 25 miglia. Fortunatamente si è levata una fresca brezza di 18 nodi che ha dato vita a un fantastico spettacolo.

Magic Carpet 3_3

Fresco vincitore della Maxi Division alla Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup del mese scorso, Magic Carpet Cubed si riconosce a prima vista grazie alle brillanti bande blu sulle fiancate, che sono diventate una caratteristica per l’armatore/timoniere che ha posseduto ben tre Wally con lo stesso nome.

Lyra_1

Non ci sono stati dubbi su chi fosse il vincitore della classe IRC 3B a Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, nella quale il Wally 77 Lyra ha ottenuto due vittorie consecutive su tre regate totali. Il team e la barca hanno dimostrato di essere sempre all’altezza delle diverse condizioni di regata. Dal giorno del suo varo nel 2000, Lyra ha continuato la messa a punto culminata in un recente refit sostanziale nell’armo e nella chiglia. La classe mini-maxi, con le sue 18 barche, era una delle più competitive, come confermano gli scarti ridotti alla partenza e all’arrivo.

Lyra_2

A bordo di Lyra regatano alcuni dei più importanti velisti professionisti, che hanno dimostrato le loro capacità vincendo con un percorso perfetto la divisione Mini Maxi 3&4 alla Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup. Sembravano pronti a ripetere la stessa prestazione anche a Saint Tropez. Le condizioni meteo sono state però molto variabili, con un giorno di regata annullato per il troppo vento, uno per la bonaccia e negli altri giorni le regate sono state posticipate fino all’arrivo della brezza. La vittoria di quest’anno, come ha dimostrato Lyra, è dipesa dalla capacità di adattamento della barca e dell’equipaggio.

Green eyes

È il perfetto esempio di quanto un Wally possa essere competitivo. L’elegante Wally 107 Green Eyes (ex Kauris III), costruito nel 2002, ha avuto infatti il più alto rating nel gruppo IRC 2 a Les Voiles de St Tropez la scorsa settimana. I suoi splendidi interni rivestiti in legno e l’incredibile comfort sono ampiamente compensati dalla leggerezza dello scafo e dai lavori di refit che hanno costantemente modernizzato l’armo per ridurre il peso in alto. Dotato di chiglia basculante, sfoggia un albero in carbonio di Southern Spars e sartiame di ECSix.

Rose

Rose (già Tango G), varato nel 2006, fa parte della brillante gamma Wally 80, che comprende sei barche. Questa barca presenta linee eleganti e minimali, ponti aperti e puliti e quello stile senza tempo proprio del DNA Wally, capace di conquistare gli appassionati oggi come quando è stata costruita. Rose si è dimostrata un formidabile concorrente nel circuito Med maxi, ma è anche una barca da crociera estremamente confortevole, con cabine lussuose, tanti ambienti conviviali e ampi spazi per i toys.

Ryokan 2

Ryokan 2, vincitore del premio di design Compasso d’Oro, è sempre presente a Saint Tropez, dove lo scorso anno ha conquistato una meritata vittoria nella sua classe. In quest’edizione con due secondi piazzamenti e un quarto posto, ha portato a casa un interessante terzo posto assoluto. Questo Wally 80 vanta un equipaggio esperto e il suo armo ha subito delle vantaggiose modifiche, che ne hanno migliorato le prestazioni con vento leggero. Si tratta di una barca che può tranquillamente sfidare in regata i più moderni yacht.

Y3K

Il potente 100 piedi Y3K sperava di raggiungere grandi risultati in questa edizione de Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Le condizioni variabili hanno fatto faticare il suo equipaggio, che è riuscito infine a ottenere un quarto posto assoluto. Ma la barca ha mostrato tutto il suo potenziale, con una meritata vittoria nei venti leggeri della seconda regata. Questo scafo disegnato da German Frers costruito nel 2009, ha la grazia e la leggerezza di tutti i Wally e allo stesso tempo offre alloggi di lusso per sei ospiti e quattro membri d’equipaggio.

Wally Class prize giving VDST2021

Il grande numero di modelli Wally nelle classi Maxi a Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, ha dato vita già da molto tempo ad un trofeo per premiare le barche del brand che si sono maggiormente distinte. Lyra ha ottenuto un clamoroso primo posto, seguita da vicino da Ryokan 2 e Magic Carpet Cubed.

Magic Carpet 3 winner Maxi Division VDST2021

La sfida per aggiudicarsi il primo gradino del podio tra le più grandi e competitive barche della classe IRC1 è stata agguerrita. Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones esulta con il suo team per la vittoria. Nel corso delle stagioni hanno messo a punto una barca che è un concentrato di potenza e un’icona di modernità. Insieme al suo equipaggio, ha spronato il Wallycento ottenendo prestazioni da brividi nell’ultima giornata di regate, che li ha visti battere i loro rivali.

EN

Wally’s fast cruisers outperform with big wins at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez

Magic Carpet 3_1

A moderate swell during the second week of Les Voiles de Saint Tropez kept the bowman on Magic Carpet Cubed well refreshed. Flying downwind with the big asymmetric, the boat sets an awe-inspiring 1,420 square metres of sail on her 46m-tall, high modulus carbon fibre mast. Speeds can be breathtaking, with performance to match. Even though the Wallycento is designed for comfortable cruising, its high-tech design and development is the equal of the most modern thoroughbred on the race course.

Magic Carpet 3_2

Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones’ spectacular Wallycento Magic Carpet Cubed managed to close out a win despite stiff challenges from George David’s Rambler. After two races the boats were still neck-and-neck for points, so it all came down to the last leg of the last race in Saint Tropez. The start was delayed by low winds, but the biggest Maxis in the IRC 1 class still had a 25-mile course to cover. Luckily conditions freshened to a sporty 18-knot breeze from the east, making for a fantastic show.

Magic Carpet 3_3

Fresh from victory in the Maxi division at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup last month, Magic Carpet Cubed is instantly recognisable for her gleaming blue topsides. It has become a brand feature for the owner who has had no fewer than three Wallys built with the same name.

Lyra_1

There was little doubt about the winner of the IRC 3B class at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, where the Wally 77 Lyra posted two back-to-back bullets in the three-race regatta. The team and the boat have proven to always be up to the different racing conditions. Since her launch in 2000, Lyra has continued tuning culminating in a recent substantial refit in the hull and keel. There were 18 boats in the mini-maxi class, making it one of the most competitive, a fact borne out by the narrow margins involved at the start and the finish.

Lyra_2

Lyra counts some top pro sailors among her crew, and they were riding high after a clean sheet at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup winning the Mini Maxi 3&4 division. They looked set to repeat the performance here in Saint Tropez as well. Conditions provided a mixed bag, with one day’s racing cancelled due to excessive wind and one due to no wind, with others postponed until the breeze came in. Victory this year depended on the ability of boats and crews to adapt, as Lyra demonstrated.

Green eyes

Showing just how competitive a Wally can be, the beautiful 2002 Wally 107 Green Eyes (ex-Kauris III) had the highest rating in her IRC 2 group at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez last week. Her stunning wood-panelled interior and phenomenal comfort levels are amply offset by the lightness of the hull and a process of refits which have seen the rig constantly updated to reduce weight aloft. Equipped with a canting keel, she sports a carbon mast by Southern Spars and ECSix standing rigging.

Rose

Launched in 2006, Rose (former Tango G) is one of Wally’s successful Wally 80 line, which ran to half a dozen yachts. She features the quintessential Wally DNA of sleek, minimal lines, open, uncluttered decks and a timeless style that appeals as strongly today as it did when she was built. Rose has proved herself a formidable competitor on the Med maxi circuit, but also a very comfortable cruising yacht with luxurious cabins, lots of social space and room for plenty of toys.

Ryokan 2

Ryokan 2, winner of the Compasso d’Oro design award, is a perennial competitor in Saint Tropez, and pulled off a well-earned win in her class in last year’s event. This year it wasn’t to be, with two second places and a fourth putting him in a very respectable third overall. The Wally 80 has an experienced crew, and the boat has seen some beneficial tweaks to her rig to sharpen performance in light wind. When it all comes together, this boat can challenge the newest yachts on the course.

Y3K

The powerful 100-footer Y3K was hoping for great things at this year’s Les Voiles de Saint Tropez. Variable conditions kept his crew on their toes, ultimately managing a solid fourth place overall. But the boat showed her potential, with a well-earned win in the lighter winds of the second race. Built in 2009, this German Frers hull has the speed, grace and lightness of all Wallys. And yet she packs luxurious accommodation for six guests and four crew.

Wally Class prize giving VDST2021

With so many Wally yachts competing in the maxi classes at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez, there has long been a dedicated class award to celebrate the depth of the talent on the water. Wally 77 Lyra took a resounding first place, followed closely by Ryokan 2 and Magic Carpet Cubed.

Magic Carpet 3 winner Maxi Division VDST2021

Among the very biggest, most competitive IRC1 boats, the competition for the top spot was fierce. Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones rejoices with his team for the victory. Over the years they developed a boat that is a powerhouse and an icon to modernism. He and his crew spurred the Wallycento to a blistering performance on the final day of racing, which saw them edge out their rivals.