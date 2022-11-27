Stage set for Grand Final races at 2022 RS Venture Connect World Championships

Places in the 2022 RS Venture Connect World Championships Grand Final are now set after an exciting last day of fleet racing. Organised by Oman Sail, 39 teams from 19 nations – the largest of all para sailing events worldwide in 2022 – have raced over four days at the Barceló Mussanah Resort with the last teams qualifying for the final in the last race of the day.

Oman’s Sultan Al Wahaibi and Ahmed Al Balushi finished top of the Open category, and first place overall, with four first places and two second places from the seven races and earning a three-point lead at the top. Jens Kroker and Sabine Kroker-Hohmann finished second, two points ahead of Christopher Symonds and Manuela Klinger of Australia.

Piotr Cichcoki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien of Poland ended the fleet racing on top of the Para category, three points ahead of Sweden’s Fia Fjelddahl and Patric Rosenberg. Ange Margaron and Olivier Ducruix of France are in third, level on points with second and just one point ahead of fourth.

Malik Al Qartobi and Ghalya Al Jabri ended the day in 13th with Zaher Al Atbi and Ali Al Ghasaini close behind in 18th. Teammates Rayyan Al Mujaini and Hamed Al Subhi, and Hassan Al Lawati and Sami Al Sulaimi ended the racing in 20th and 21st respectively, level on points after seven races. Adil Al Siyabi and Nasser Al Rahbi finished in 25th.

After the end of racing, Sultan Al Wahaibi expressed his happiness at finishing first overall. He said, “We have been able to maintain our position at the top of the Open category since the first day of the championship, and we are very hopeful of doing even better in the remaining races in order to win the gold medal. The races have been challenging with strong competition between the participating teams. I am aiming to achieve first place in the two Grand Final races and maintaining our position.”

Al Wahaibi also affirmed that nothing is impossible in life with good planning and teamwork.

The top six para teams and top four in the open category will compete in the Grand Final to decide the winners and medallists.

The 2022 RS Venture Connect World Championships have been the first exclusively para sailing event to be held in Oman and helps position the nation as a regional hub for growing the sport across the Middle East, Asia and beyond.

The RS Venture Connect World Championships is proudly supported by title sponsor bp Oman, along with the Oman Paralympic Committee, Oman Maritime Sports Committee, Oman Air, the Barceló Mussanah Resort, Tanuf, the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO), RS Sailing, and environmental partners Clean Seas and Environment Society of Oman (ESO).