Part Two of the Racing Season will Commence with the Paris SUP Open This Weekend

This weekend 1,000 paddlers from across the globe will assemble in France’s capital city for the the World’s largest Race and Stop #4 of the APP Racing World Tour. With sub-zero temperatures and chaotic waters, this unrivalled race provides a challenging but fitting test for the best in the world as we commence the second half of the season with this 14km race.

Ones to watch this weekend will be London SUP Open distance champions, Clement Colmas and Esperanza Barreras, who dominate over long distance races and are no stranger to frigid racing conditions. All eyes will also be on APP debutant Melanie Lafenetre, who has been proving her prowess across Europe all season and Titouan Puyo who will make his highly anticipated return to APP competition this weekend.

The race will be streamed live on Saturday 4th December from 7:20am at appworldtour.com with behind-the-scenes content @appworldtour.