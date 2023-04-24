2023 UIM XCAT World Championship – Let’s Start!

The fastest catamarans in the world, powered by Mercury Racing, are back for a thrilling new Championship! Italy will host the first two rounds of the 2023 UIM XCAT World Championship.

The 2023 XCAT World Championship will begin with the 1st Round, Italian Grand Prix Fiumicino from the 28th of April to the 1st of May. Then the Championship will head south for the 2nd Round, Grand Prix of Basilicata, taking place from the 5th to the 7th of May.

Fiumicino is a town and municipality in the Metropolitan City of Rome, known for being the site of the Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport, the busiest airport in Italy and the eleventh-busiest in Europe. The race location of the first round of the Italian Grand Prix Fiumicino is Darsena Area.

The next rounds will be:

Constanta (June 16th-18th)

Varna (June 23rd-25th)

Dubai (December 8th-10th)

The XCAT World Championship is not just a powerboating racing series, it is one of the most spectacular events of powerboating, that combine energy, adrenaline and spectacle. Buckle up!