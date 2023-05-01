Tre Golfi Sailing Week: due settimane alla partenza della 68esima edizione

Mancano due settimane alla partenza della 68esima edizione della Tre Golfi Sailing Week, la storica regata cha parte da Napoli e finisce a Sorrento dopo aver doppiato l’isola di Ponza e gli scogli de Li Galli. Organizzata dal Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia di Napoli, supportata da Rolex e Loro Piana, è aperta ad imbarcazioni Maxi ed ORC e prenderà il via il 12 maggio prossimo.

Per 66 edizioni la regata ha seguito la tradizione partendo suggestivamente a mezzanotte, ma da un paio di anni è stata anticipata alle 19.00, e quest’anno verrà ulteriormente anticipata alle 17.00, per favorire le condizioni di vento e luce per i 100 scafi attualmente iscritti, che procederanno poi per 150 miglia oltre Procida, quindi Zannone e Ponza, per poi ritornare verso “Li Galli” nel golfo di Salerno e l’arrivo a Sorrento.

Dopo la regata lunga sarà la volta delle regate costiere, con i Maxi impegnati dal 15 al 18 maggio nel Campionato Europeo. 28 le imbarcazioni iscritte tra i 60 ed i 100 piedi di lunghezza. La più lunga è ancora Arca SGR di Furio Benussi, il detentore della vittoria in tempo reale dell’edizione 2022, che ha tagliato il traguardo dopo 22 ore, 25 minuti e 30 secondi.

Dopo i lavori invernali Arca sarà ancora la barca da battere, ma i giochi saranno molto aperti, basti pensare che lo scorso anno il primo Maxi 72 è arrivato solo mezz’ora dopo il 100 piedi di Benussi. Quest’anno la competizione si impreziosisce non solo della presenza dello Swan 80 My Song di Pier Luigi Loro Piana, ma anche di Cannonball di Dario Ferrari, con una chiglia nuova e tre piedi più lungo dell’anno scorso. Oltre al 75 piedi di Ferrari la sfida sarà calda con gli altri quattro scafi che facevano parte della già classe Maxi 72, come Vesper (USA), Proteus (USA), Jethou (GBR) e North Star (GBR), di proprietà del socio del CRV Italia Peter Dubens vincitore della Regata dei Tre Golfi 2022 in tempo compensato.

Sia i Maxi che gli ORC, come lo scorso anno, avranno, nei villaggi hospitality dei rispettivi porti di stazionamento, un trattamento speciale con colazione offerta da Caffè Borbone tutte le mattine e pasta in banchina dopo le regate.

L’Europeo Maxi terminerà il 18 maggio, e dal 19 al 21 sarà la volta delle imbarcazioni ORC che si daranno battaglia tra le boe per conquistare il Campionato Nazionale Medio e Basso Tirreno nonché il titolo di Campione del Mediterraneo bandito dall’ORC. Le barche quest’anno saranno ormeggiate nella Marina di Piano di Sorrento, ed avranno un lo stesso trattamento speciale previsto per i Maxi con colazione tutte le mattine, offerte da Caffè Borbone e pasta in banchina dopo le regate. Ci saranno anche navette quotidiane da e per Sorrento. Per il vincitore overall del Campionato c’è in palio anche una fantastica Citroën Ami, un innovativo veicolo elettrico ultracompatto che è perfetto per il trasporto urbano. Al momento sono iscritti 31 scafi provenienti da 7 nazioni.

EN

Two weeks to go until the start of the 68th edition of Tre Golfi Sailing Week, the historic regatta that starts in Naples and ends in Sorrento after rounding the island of Ponza and the Li Galli rocks. Organized by the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia of Naples and supported by Rolex and Loro Piana, it is open to Maxi and ORC boats and will start on May 12.

For 66 editions, the regatta has followed tradition by starting suggestively at midnight, but for the past couple of years it has been brought forward to 7 p.m., and this year it will be further brought forward to 5 p.m., to favor wind and light conditions for the 100 hulls currently registered, which will then proceed 150 miles past Procida, then Zannone and Ponza, before returning to “Li Galli” in the Gulf of Salerno and the finish in Sorrento.

After the long regatta it will be the turn of the coastal races, with the Maxis engaged from May 15 to 18 in the European Championship. 28 boats registered between 60 and 100 feet in length. The longest is still Furio Benussi’s Arca SGR, the real time winner of the 2022 edition, which crossed the finish line after 22 hours, 25 minutes and 30 seconds.

After winter work Arca will still be the boat to beat, but the games will be wide open, just think that last year the first Maxi 72 arrived only half an hour after Benussi’s 100-footer. This year the competition is enhanced not only by the presence of Pier Luigi Loro Piana’s Swan 80 My Song, but also Dario Ferrari’s Cannonball, with a new keel and three feet longer than last year. In addition to Ferrari’s 75-footer, the challenge will be hot with the four other hulls that were part of the already Maxi 72 class, such as Vesper (USA), Proteus (USA), Jethou (GBR) and North Star (GBR), owned by CRV Italy member Peter Dubens winner of the 2022 Regatta of the Three Gulfs on handicap time.

Both Maxi and ORCs, like last year, will have, in the hospitality villages of their respective home ports, special treatment with breakfast offered by Caffè Borbone every morning and pasta at the dock after the races.

The European Maxi will end on May 18, and from the 19th to the 21st it will be the turn of the ORC boats to battle it out among the buoys to win the Middle and Lower Tyrrhenian National Championship as well as the title of Mediterranean Champion banned by the ORC. The boats this year will be moored in the Piano di Sorrento Marina, and will have the same special treatment provided for the Maxis with breakfast every morning, offered by Caffè Borbone and pasta on the dock after the races. There will also be daily shuttles to and from Sorrento. Also up for grabs for the overall winner of the Championship is a fantastic Citroën Ami, an innovative ultra-compact electric vehicle that is perfect for urban transportation. Currently 31 hulls from 7 countries are entered.