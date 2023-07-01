Il Giro d’Italia in Vela saluta il Vespucci con il tutto esaurito al Villaggio Regate

Genova – E’ iniziato oggi da Genova il secondo giro del mondo dell’Amerigo Vespucci: la Nave Più Bella Del Mondo ha preso il largo nella scia di Nave Vulcano, scortata dalla flotta del Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour al gran completo e salutata dalle Frecce Tricolore e dalla loro iconica scia.

Un momento emozionante, vissuto sulle note di Con Te Partirò, che ha chiuso, da un lato, le celebrazioni per l’arrivo in città della The Ocean Race e, dall’altro, ha dato inizio all’attesa per la partenza della prima tappa del Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, prevista alle 14 di domani con destinazione La Maddalena.

Nel mentre tante sono state le attività portare avanti al Villaggio Regate attivo presso il Porto Antico di Genova, dove si sono registrate le visite di autorità istituzionali e del mondo della vela. Tra questi il Ministro della Difesa Guido Crosetto, accompagnato di buon mattino dal Sottosegretario alla Difesa Senatrice Isabella Rauti e dall’Amministratore Delegato di Difesa Servizi S.p.A. Luca Andreoli. Verso metà mattinata, il presidente di SSI Events Riccardo Simoneschi ha accolto il presidente di World Sailing Quanhai Li, quello di EUROSAF Joseph Pla e Francesco Ettorre, presidente della Federazione Italiana Vela.

Più in generale, sono stati alcuni migliaia i visitatori che sono transitati tra gli Algeco del Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour e che non hanno mancato di far sentire il proprio supporto nel momento del dock out agli equipaggi che si apprestavano a seguire il Vespucci verso il largo.

Come anticipato, l’appuntamento con la prima partenza di questo evento organizzato da Difesa Servizi S.p.A. e SSI Events in collaborazione con la Marina Militare, è fissato per le 14 di domani.

EN

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour – The Giro D’Italia in Vela greets the Vespucci with a full house at the Regate Village

Genoa – The second round-the-world tour of the Amerigo Vespucci started today from Genoa: the most beautiful ship in the world set off in the wake of Nave Vulcano, escorted by the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour fleet in full force and greeted by the Frecce Tricolor and their iconic trail.

An exciting moment, lived on the notes of Con Te Partirò, which closed, on the one hand, the celebrations for the arrival of The Ocean Race in the city and, on the other, started the wait for the start of the first stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, scheduled for 2 pm tomorrow with destination La Maddalena.

In the meantime, many activities have been carried out at the Regatta Village active at the Old Port of Genoa, where there have been visits from institutional authorities and from the world of sailing. Among these the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, accompanied early in the morning by the Undersecretary of Defense Senator Isabella Rauti and by the Chief Executive Officer of Difesa Servizi S.p.A. Luca Andreoli. Towards mid-morning, the president of SSI Events Riccardo Simoneschi welcomed the President of World Sailing Quanhai Li, that of EUROSAF Joseph Pla and Francesco Ettorre, President of the Italian Sailing Federation.

More generally, there were a few thousand visitors who passed through the Algecos of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour and who did not fail to show their support at the time of docking to the crews who were preparing to follow the Vespucci out to sea.

As anticipated, the appointment with the first departure of this event organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and SSI Events in collaboration with the Marina Militare, is set for 2 pm tomorrow.

Text in Italian: LINK

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports