Sailing has its own World Cup, finally! Like football in 1930 and rugby in 1987, the SSL Gold Cup is designed to crown the best sailing nation of all! The World Top 56 countries, selected on their SSL Nation ranking, will battle their way through to raise the coveted and only Sailing World Cup trophy.

Tuesday’s light winds meant we only had two races, so Wednesday was catch-up time, with the wind playing ball, delivering a beautiful 8 knots. A daunting six races were scheduled – physically and mentally draining for the teams and race organizers alike.

For Fleets 1 & 4, only one race was scheduled, but Fleets 2 & 3 had it all on, with two races in the day, including Fleet 3 sailing back-to-back races – the equivalent of a team having to play two matches in two days at the football world cup.

Gran Canaria was at its absolute sparkling best, with wall to wall sunshine and a superb sailing breeze. Game on.

Some days at the SSL Gold Cup provide drama, some frustration, but today sailing was the winner. Exceptional conditions, racing of the highest calibre, and smiles all round.

Six races seemed like a tall order at the beginning of the day, but Gran Canaria came up trumps.

Full Report for the 3rd day of the 1/4 Finals: GRAN CANARIA SHINES ON SSL GOLD CUP 1/4 FINALS DAY 3 – SSL Gold Cup (ssl-goldcup.com)



Find Full Results here – Results – SSL Gold Cup (ssl-goldcup.com)



Join us, today, Thursday 30th November at 10.30am local time for the 4th day of the 1/4 Finals of the SSL Gold Cup Finals series, the football world cup of sailing!

Text & Photo Credtis: SSL Gold Cup & Martina Orsini

Please find the daily Youtube & RTMP links below:

Youtube: LIVE – DAY 4 – 1/4 FINALS