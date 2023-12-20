CAGLIARI, SARDINIA SAILING CUP

-DAY 1 – CHARACTERISED BY THE ABSENCE OF WIND

-DAY 2 – NINE RACES SCHEDULED FOR WASZP, WINGFOIL AND IQFOIL

Cagliari – On the first day of the Foil Academy International Trophy, part of the Next Generation Foil Academy project powered by Luna Rossa, the absence of wind was the defining feature. Due to this, the initial races of the Waszp discipline were not held. Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 20, as scheduled, athletes will be involved in the skipper meeting starting 9:30 AM and races for three disciplines- Waszp, Wingfoil and iQFOil – will commence at 11:00 AM, in the waters in front of of the Su Siccu promenade in the city of Cagliari.

The project is the result of collaboration between the Italian Sailing Federation and World Sailing, the international sailing federation. The event is funded and promoted by the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, with the Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce. It is conducted in collaboration with the Municipality of Cagliari.



Text & Photo Credits: Sardinia Sailing CupFOIL INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY TROPHY