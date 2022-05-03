13TH INTERNATIONAL MULTIHULL SHOW / April 20 – 24, 2023

Such keen interest in multihulls!

The weather may have been unreliable, but that did not affect the enthusiasm of the visitors attending this 13th edition. Even more of them turned up from all around the world, (15,000 visitors including an ever-increasing proportion from abroad) to discover what was on offer, a practically full range of cruising catamarans and trimarans with sails or engines.

With more than 65 multihulls on display, it is true that this was without doubt a record for a boat show.

The port of La Grande Motte, now a reference around the world for the multihull sector, was decked out in its Sunday best, having transformed its harbour with more than half a mile of extra pontoons to host the event.

The yards, which are heavily involved and increasingly in tune with requirements, welcomed more than 15,000 visitors. Their production schedules may be booked up, but they have managed to keep up with this soaring success by extending their delivery deadlines and fine-tuning their production process. Demand is so high that they are able to convince their clients of the need to wait for more than two or even three years.

This latest successful edition also saw the sector do its utmost to meet the requirements of the yards. The equipment manufacturers, engine-makers, sail-makers, chandleries, banks, insurance companies and transport firms all went home on Sunday at the close of the event with a level of demand they had not seen for a long time, which is certainly no bad thing.

The detailed results that the organisers will present in a few weeks from now will reveal many other surprises, but the main thing is that it is clear that multihulls are doing well and indeed very well.

See you in 2023, from 12th to 16th April.

FR

13e INTERNATIONAL MULTIHULL SHOW – 20 au 24 avril 2023

L’incroyable engouement, pour le multi !

Même une météo capricieuse n’aura pu freiner l’engouement des visiteurs pour cette 13ème édition ; ils sont venus encore plus nombreux, des 4 coins de la planète, (15 000 visiteurs dont une part grandissante venant de l’étranger) pour découvrir une offre, quasi complète, de la plaisance catamarans, trimarans, à voiles et à moteurs.

Avec plus de 65 multicoques exposés, il est vrai qu’il s’agit sans doute d’un record, pour un salon nautique!

La Grande Motte, désormais, référent mondial, pour l’industrie du multicoque, a revêtu son habit de lumière, et transformé son port avec plus d’un kilomètre de pontons additionnels, pour accueillir l’événement.

Les chantiers, très impliqués, avec des réceptifs de plus en plus élaborés ont ainsi accueilli plus de 15000 visiteurs ; leurs plannings de production sont surchargés, mais ils poursuivent

leur incroyable progression, en allongeant leurs délais de livraison et en optimisant leur outil de production.

La demande est telle qu’ils réussissent à convaincre leurs clients d’une attente de plus de deux, voire trois ans!

Cette belle édition aura également vu la filière s’organiser pour répondre à la demande des chantiers ; les équipementiers, motoristes, voilerie, accastilleurs, banquiers, assureurs, transporteurs… repartent en ce dimanche de clôture avec des demandes comme ils n’en avaient eu depuis longtemps et c’est tant mieux!

Le bilan chiffré que les organisateurs présenteront, dans les prochaines semaines, réservera encore de nombreuses surprises, mais l’essentiel est là, le multi se porte bien, très bien !

Rendez-vous, en 2023, du 12 au 16 avril.

Foto: Maxime SERRE/M2 ORGANISATION