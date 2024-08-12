The Aegean Regatta 2024 will sail to Kalymnos, Nisyros, Tilos, Chalki, and Rhodes

The Aegean Regatta, which sets sail for the 23rd year from Kalymnos, will navigate the beautiful seas of the Southeastern Aegean. This prestigious international offshore sailing race, which annually sees record participation from Greece and abroad, is expected to once again attract hundreds of sailors who will experience unparalleled sailing adventures and explore beautiful islands, starting from Kalymnos and continuing to Nisyros, Tilos, Chalki, and Rhodes.

The race schedule, organized by the General Secretariat of the Aegean and Island Policy and the Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation, is as follows:

Saturday, August 17th: Kalymnos – Arrival of boats – Registrations – Inspections

Sunday, August 18th: Kalymnos – Arrival of boats – Registrations – Inspections – Skippers' meeting – Opening Ceremony

Monday, August 19th: 1st Race: Kalymnos – Nisyros

Tuesday, August 20th: Free Day in Nisyros – Award Ceremony for the 1st Race

Wednesday, August 21st: 2nd Race: Nisyros – Tilos – Award Ceremony

Thursday, August 22nd: 3rd Race: Tilos – Chalki – Award Ceremony

Friday, August 23rd: 4th Race: Chalki – Rhodes

Saturday, August 24th: Coastal races in Rhodes – Award Ceremonies – Closing Ceremony

The President of the Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation, Erifyli Vardaki, invites sailors to embark on yet another magical journey in the Aegean: “The Aegean Regatta is not just an international sailing race; it is an institution in our country's sailing events, with most participants following and participating since the first event. Thus, we all feel like members of a ‘family,' in the broader sense. It is a major race co-organized by the General Secretariat of the Aegean and Island Policy, whose support is the driving force behind the event, and by the Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation. The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands participate and assist in the organization, including the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.

This year, we will once again have the support of the South Aegean Region, the Coast Guard, and all the involved municipalities of the islands along the race route. In addition to the competitive aspect, the Aegean Regatta offers participants the opportunity to discover beautiful Aegean islands, different ones each year, and to enjoy and have fun with the great cultural events organized by the local authorities of the islands. This year, in Kalymnos, we will welcome old and new friends, and from there, on August 19, we will sail to Nisyros, Tilos, Chalki, and Rhodes. The experienced members who make up the Committees guarantee the excellent and fair conduct of the race. I wholeheartedly wish everyone safe arrivals, hoping that this year we will gather in Kalymnos with many more participants than in previous years.”

Co-organizers of the Aegean Regatta 2024 are the Mytilene Sailing Club, L.O.I.A.T.H. Mytilene, the Progressive Cultural Social Union of Vrontados (P.E.K.E.V.), the Chios Sailing Club, and the Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club being ASIATH Rhodes.

Text Credits: Aegean Regatta

Photo Credits: Aegean Regatta – Nikos Raptis