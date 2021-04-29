L’ECSA accoglie con favore l’approvazione da parte del Parlamento europeo dell’accordo commerciale e di cooperazione UE-Regno Unito

Scritto da Redazione Europa, Legislazione, News, Trasporti

Il 27 aprile, 660 eurodeputati hanno votato a favore dell’accordo di commercio e cooperazione UE-Regno Unito

Dopo il previo assenso delle commissioni per gli affari esteri e il commercio del PE, il 27 aprile il Parlamento europeo ha finalmente approvato l’accordo di commercio e cooperazione UE-Regno Unito con 660 voti a favore, a soli quattro giorni dalla fine del periodo di candidatura ad interim. L’accordo, che ora può entrare in vigore il 1 ° maggio, è già stato ratificato dal Regno Unito ed è applicabile in via provvisoria dal 1 ° gennaio 2021, dopo essere stato concordato dall’UE e dai negoziatori del Regno Unito il 24 dicembre 2020.

Il 1 ° gennaio 2021, il periodo di transizione è terminato dopo che il Regno Unito ha lasciato l’Unione europea il 31 gennaio 2020. Le sue relazioni commerciali con l’UE sono state temporaneamente disciplinate dall’accordo commerciale e di cooperazione (TCA) UE-Regno Unito, che istituisce un’area di libero scambio di beni e servizi paragonabile agli accordi commerciali che l’UE ha firmato con altri partner globali, come il Giappone.

L’accordo commerciale e di cooperazione UE-Regno Unito concluso tra l’UE e il Regno Unito stabilisce accordi preferenziali in settori vitali come il commercio di beni e servizi, l’economia digitale, i diritti di proprietà intellettuale, l’applicazione della legge e la cooperazione giudiziaria. Comprende anche disposizioni per garantire condizioni di parità.

Sebbene ciò non possa essere considerato equivalente alla situazione in passato, quando il Regno Unito era ancora un membro dell’UE, l’accordo di commercio e cooperazione va oltre le disposizioni di un grezzo accordo di libero scambio e ora fornisce una solida base per preservare la libertà commerciale, rispetto dei diritti umani fondamentali e cooperazione reciproca.

Avendo fortemente sostenuto una soluzione negoziata che consentisse il flusso continuo del commercio senza interruzioni, il Segretario generale dell’ECSA Martin Dorsman ha dichiarato:

“Accogliamo con favore la fine di un lungo periodo di incertezza sul rapporto tra l’UE e il Regno Unito e sottolineiamo il ruolo fondamentale svolto dall’industria marittima sia per l’economia dell’UE che per quella del Regno Unito. Il settore marittimo è cruciale per l’economia del Regno Unito e rappresenta il 76% del commercio estero dell’UE: salvaguardare i flussi commerciali tra l’UE e il Regno Unito è fondamentale per la ripresa dalla pandemia e le relazioni reciproche “.

English

European shipping welcomes the approval by the European Parliament of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

On April 27, 660 MEPs voted in favour of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation agreement

After the prior assent of EP foreign affairs and trade committees, on April 27 the European Parliament has finally approved the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation agreement with 660 votes in favour, just four days ahead of the end of the ad-interim application period. The deal, which can now enter into force on May 1, has already been ratified by the UK and it is provisionally applicable since 1 January 2021, after having been agreed by the EU and the UK negotiators on December 24, 2020.

On January 1, 2021, the transition period came to an end after the UK left the European Union on January 31, 2020. Its trade relationship with the EU has been temporarily governed by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), which establishes a free-trade area in goods and services comparable to the trade deals the EU has signed with other global partners, such as Japan.

The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement concluded between the EU and the UK sets out preferential arrangements in vital areas such as trade in goods and in services, digital economy, intellectual property rights, law enforcement and judicial cooperation. It also includes provisions on ensuring a level playing field.

Although this cannot be considered to be equivalent to the situation in the past, when the UK was still an EU Member, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement goes beyond the provisions of a crude free trade agreement and now provides a solid basis for preserving trade freedom, respect of fundamental human rights and mutual cooperation.

Having strongly advocated for a negotiated settlement which allowed the continued seamless flow of trade, ECSA’s Secretary-General Martin Dorsman stated:

“We welcome the end of a long period of uncertainty on the relationship between the EU and the UK and we highlight the pivotal role played by the maritime industry for both the EU and the UK economy. The shipping sector is crucial for the UK economy and accounts for 76% of the EU’s external trade: safeguarding trade flows between the EU and the UK is key for the recovery from the pandemic and the mutual relationship.”