March 28–29, 2023 | Federal Foreign Office

At a time of both great opportunity and great uncertainty in the energy sector and the world itself, the BETD.23 gathers their most influential CEOs and company founders, policymakers and high-level representatives from dozens of governments to discuss solutions for common challenges.

Be it for reasons of climate protection, energy security, economic diversification and development or many others, it is now more important than ever to push ahead the global energy transition. The time is now for an even greater commitment to invest in sustainable energy systems, affordable and accessible to all.

The German Federal Government cordially invites you, as a member of the media, to be part of the discussion and to join the

9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue

Energiewende – Securing a Green Future

on March 28–29, 2023

VENUE: Federal Foreign Office, Unterwasserstrasse 10 entrance, 10117 Berlin (security check)

START: Tuesday, 28 March at 7 a.m. (press conference starts at 8.00 a.m., conference starts at 9 a.m.)

Over 2,000 participants from more than 130 countries, 50+ foreign and energy ministers and state secretaries, and around 100 high-level speakers gather in the German capital every spring to be part of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue. Prior registration is required for all attendees, including journalists. Please submit a press accreditation request via the conference website: https://www.energydialogue.berlin/press/press-registration/

For further content-related queries (not for registration, which MUST be done through the website) do not hesitate to contact our press office.

We are looking forward to welcoming you at the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023.