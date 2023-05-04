ASSONAUTICA: CONFERENZA STAMPA BLUE FORUM – Roma, 9 maggio ore 10.30

BLUE FORUM

Conferenza stampa di presentazione del 2° Summit Nazionale sull’Economia del Mare Blue Forum che si terrà a Roma, presso il Tempio di Adriano in Piazza di Pietra, MARTEDÌ 9 MAGGIO alle ore 10.30.

Interverrà il Ministro per le Politiche del Mare Nello Musumeci.

