Sicily Shipping Days – The Mediterranean Challenge post Covid 19

SICILY SHIPPING DAYS: GoToMeeting
SESSIONE 1 LIVE – 25.06. ore 10.00: “How to Develop Mediterranean ports to attract the International shipping lines and supply”
LEOLUCA ORLANDO, Sindaco di Palermo
PASQUALINO MONTI, Presidente Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar di Sicilia Occidentale
GIULIA ALBERGO, Presidente The International Propeller Club Eolie
JUAN CARBONELL, Responsabile affari e sviluppo del Porto di Barcellona
MAURO NICOSIA, Presidente Confetra Sicilia
ALESSANDRO PANARO, Responsabile dipartimento marittimo SRM Intesa San Paolo
AMANDA JANE SUCCI, Presidente Centro Studi Relazioni Pubbliche nel Mediterraneo
Moderano:
UMBERTO MASUCCI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Italia
FRANCESCO PAOLO MOLINELLI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania
Coordina: MARINA TEVINI – Segretario Generale The International Propeller Club Italia
SESSIONE 2 LIVE – 25.06. ore 16.30:“Strategies for ports and terminals expansion in partnership with the private sector”
PASQUALINO MONTI, Presidente Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar di Sicilia Occidentale
LAURA CIMAGLIA, Vicepresidente MEDCRUISE
MICHELE CONTE, Presidente The International Propeller Club Taras
RENATO CORONEO, Segretario The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania
MAURIZIO D’AMICO, Consigliere Femoza
ALESSANDRO FERRARI, Direttore Assiterminal
ALFONSO MIGNONE, Presidente The International Propeller Club Salerno
Moderano:
UMBERTO MASUCCI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Italia
FRANCESCO PAOLO MOLINELLI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania
Coordina: MARINA TEVINI – Segretario Generale The International Propeller Club
SESSIONE 3 LIVE – 26.06 ore 10.00: “Maritime safety, shipping & supply chain of future”.
MARIO MEGA, Presidente dell’Autorità di Sistema dello Stretto
ANDREA CONTE, Rappresentante della Guardia Costiera presso l’International Maritime Organization
ROBERTO ISIDORI, Direttore Marittimo della Sicilia Occidentale
VITO BUSALACCHI, Vicepresidente The International Propeller Club Palermo &Catania
GONZALO SANCHIS, Presidente The International Propeller Club of BCN
EDUARD RODES, Direttore Scuola Europea Short Sea Shipping
SILVIA MORETTO, Presidente Fedespedi
DONATO CAIULO, Presidente The International Propeller Club of Rome
GIAN ENZO DUCI, Presidente Federagenti
RICCARDO FUOCHI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Port of Milan
ROBERTO NANFITO’, Socio The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania
Modera: Maurizio De Cesare direttore responsabile di Porto & Interporto
Coordina: MARINA TEVINI – Segretario Generale The International Propeller Club
Concludono:
FRANCESCO PAOLO MOLINELLI Pres. Propeller Club Palermo & Catania
UMBERTO MASUCCI Pres. Propeller Club Italiano
