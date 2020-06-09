Sicily Shipping Days – The Mediterranean Challenge post Covid 19

SICILY SHIPPING DAYS: GoToMeeting

LIVE 1 – LIVE 2 – LIVE 3 WEB CAST Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/propellerclubpact



Informazioni sull’evento

SESSIONE 1 LIVE – 25.06. ore 10.00: “How to Develop Mediterranean ports to attract the International shipping lines and supply”

LEOLUCA ORLANDO, Sindaco di Palermo

PASQUALINO MONTI, Presidente Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar di Sicilia Occidentale

GIULIA ALBERGO, Presidente The International Propeller Club Eolie

JUAN CARBONELL, Responsabile affari e sviluppo del Porto di Barcellona

MAURO NICOSIA, Presidente Confetra Sicilia

ALESSANDRO PANARO, Responsabile dipartimento marittimo SRM Intesa San Paolo

AMANDA JANE SUCCI, Presidente Centro Studi Relazioni Pubbliche nel Mediterraneo

Moderano:

UMBERTO MASUCCI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Italia

FRANCESCO PAOLO MOLINELLI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania

Coordina: MARINA TEVINI – Segretario Generale The International Propeller Club Italia

SESSIONE 2 LIVE – 25.06. ore 16.30:“Strategies for ports and terminals expansion in partnership with the private sector”

PASQUALINO MONTI, Presidente Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar di Sicilia Occidentale

LAURA CIMAGLIA, Vicepresidente MEDCRUISE

MICHELE CONTE, Presidente The International Propeller Club Taras

RENATO CORONEO, Segretario The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania

MAURIZIO D’AMICO, Consigliere Femoza

ALESSANDRO FERRARI, Direttore Assiterminal

ALFONSO MIGNONE, Presidente The International Propeller Club Salerno

Moderano:

UMBERTO MASUCCI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Italia

FRANCESCO PAOLO MOLINELLI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania

Coordina: MARINA TEVINI – Segretario Generale The International Propeller Club

SESSIONE 3 LIVE – 26.06 ore 10.00: “Maritime safety, shipping & supply chain of future”.

MARIO MEGA, Presidente dell’Autorità di Sistema dello Stretto

ANDREA CONTE, Rappresentante della Guardia Costiera presso l’International Maritime Organization

ROBERTO ISIDORI, Direttore Marittimo della Sicilia Occidentale

VITO BUSALACCHI, Vicepresidente The International Propeller Club Palermo &Catania

GONZALO SANCHIS, Presidente The International Propeller Club of BCN

EDUARD RODES, Direttore Scuola Europea Short Sea Shipping

SILVIA MORETTO, Presidente Fedespedi

DONATO CAIULO, Presidente The International Propeller Club of Rome

GIAN ENZO DUCI, Presidente Federagenti

RICCARDO FUOCHI, Presidente The International Propeller Club Port of Milan

ROBERTO NANFITO’, Socio The International Propeller Club Palermo & Catania

Modera: Maurizio De Cesare direttore responsabile di Porto & Interporto

Coordina: MARINA TEVINI – Segretario Generale The International Propeller Club

Concludono:

FRANCESCO PAOLO MOLINELLI Pres. Propeller Club Palermo & Catania

UMBERTO MASUCCI Pres. Propeller Club Italiano

