CUSTOM LINE 140’: LA NAVE DEI SOGNI ESISTE

La nuova ammiraglia coniuga design e comfort su spazi mai visti prima, con ottime prestazioni e tecnologia di livello superiore.

Custom Line fa sognare in grande gli amanti della navigazione charmant e del comfort assoluto presentando il nuovo progetto di superyacht Custom Line 140’, 42,15 metri di lunghezza fuori tutto per 8,57 metri di larghezza massima, che diventerà l’ammiraglia del brand: superba opera dell’ingegno e del savoir faire made in Italy, pronta a generare emozioni illimitate.

Realizzato in collaborazione con il Comitato Strategico di Prodotto presieduto dall’ Ing. Piero Ferrari, e la Direzione Engineering Ferretti Group, è il terzo Custom Line che porta la firma di Francesco Paszkowski Design per la progettazione degli esterni e Margherita Casprini in collaborazione con il Custom Line Atelier per quella degli interni.

Tante le novità di un capolavoro di design navale che si ispira all’architettura residenziale, aggiungendovi un’accurata ricerca volta a esaltare forme e volumi.

Si comincia con la carena a dislocamento veloce, che permette di raggiungere una velocità massima di 21,5 nodi (dati preliminari). Un plus che si rivela un vero valore aggiunto, considerati i volumi e i dislocamenti dello yacht. Custom Line 140’ sarà infatti il più grande mai costruito dal brand, con una stazza lorda appena sotto 400 che, grazie a tecnologie innovative di alleggerimento e all’utilizzo di materiali ibridi, assicura il mantenimento delle performance, oltre a massima solidità e sicurezza.

DESIGN DEGLI ESTERNI

Il progetto propone un canone estetico marcatamente sportivo che offre al contempo elevati standard di comfort per l’armatore e i suoi ospiti. Il profilo è filante e potente, in family feeling con la linea planante del brand: linee tese corrono da poppa a prua dando vita a una emozionante alternanza materica e cromatica di superfici strutturali chiare e vetrate scure.

Le finestrature a scafo sono ampie e generose, mentre in coperta le vetrate cielo terra, grazie anche ai corrimano di poppa aperti, in acciaio e neri, offrono un contatto diretto col mare.

Un altro dettaglio di rilievo è il disegno della battagliola a “Y” in alluminio verniciato, marchio di elegante design funzionale in perfetto stile Paszkowski.

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI & DESIGN DEGLI INTERNI

Il layout prevede 3 ponti all’insegna del comfort, in cui le aree dedicate agli ospiti sono nettamente separate da quelle di servizio, e gli ambienti social creano un unicum fra esterni e interni.

A incrementare questa impostazione progettuale, una scala sulla murata di sinistra collega direttamente le aree interne di servizio dal ponte principale al ponte sole, passando per il ponte superiore.

A poppa, una beach area a livello del mare è pensata per offrire agli ospiti momenti di svago e convivialità. Priva di elementi tecnici, questa zona può essere arredata liberamente, secondo le richieste dell’armatore, per massimizzarne il comfort. Varo e alaggio del tender avvengono sulla murata di sinistra.

Sul ponte principale, che accoglie un salone di ben 30 m², è collocata la bellissima cabina armatoriale wide body, anch’essa di oltre 30 m². È allestita con doppia cabina armadio e bagno full beam con doppi servizi, con sia doccia che vasca. Nella versione opzionale una terrazza panoramica si apre a ribalta e consente all’armatore di vivere un’area privata a diretto contatto con il mare.

Il ponte superiore, oltre a offrire una sky lounge vetrata da poppa a prua che si sviluppa sia esternamente che internamente, ospita l’ambiente di plancia di comando di 18m², un’area tecnica con plancia integrata Teamitalia. L’ambiente comprende anche un’area carteggio, che richiama quelle delle grandi navi.

Innovativo è il concept che consente di collegare direttamente il ponte superiore alla zona di prua tramite dei corridoi laterali con acceso anche dalla plancia. Questa caratteristica permette di avere un unico, ampio ponte.

Sul ponte inferiore vi sono altre 4 cabine, tre VIP e una guest con letti separati. Anche l’area equipaggio, collocata a prua, ospita 7 persone in 3 cabine doppie ognuna con proprio bagno. La cabina comandante si trova sul ponte superiore.

Il ponte sole di Custom Line 140’ è un ponte panoramico da vivere in totale privacy. Prevede un’area relax con vasca idromassaggio e arredi freestanding, e può essere riparato dal sole grazie a un bimini.

L’area di prua è una lounge all’esterno a tutti gli effetti, preceduta da un corridoio di servizio per l’equipaggio. Come da tradizione Custom Line, c’è un altro garage a prora, che consente lo stivaggio di un tender o di una moto d’acqua.

Gli interni sono progettati secondo alti standard di qualità e cura dei dettagli, in linea con la filosofia tailor-made Custom Line e le grandi abilità e competenze del Custom Line Atelier, del team di produzione e di tutti gli artigiani altamente specializzati coinvolti nel processo progettuale e produttivo.

PROPULSIONE E TECNOLOGIA

Il superyacht Custom Line 140’ installerà una coppia di propulsori MTU 16V 2000 M96L dalla potenza di 2638 mhp.

Nell’ottica della massima attenzione al benessere in navigazione, lo yacht godrà di comfort acustico e privacy senza eguali tra i vari ambienti, grazie a un profondo studio fatto di analisi matematiche mirate, dedicate a ogni singola e diversa sorgente di rumore e alla sua posizione nella barca. Tra le soluzioni ritroviamo l’adozione di sistemi flottanti, l’utilizzo di materiali specifici e una coibentazione supplementare fra le paratie e nei cielini. Particolare attenzione sarà concentrata sui livelli di privacy e di separazione tra la zona ospiti e i locali equipaggio, oltre che dalle aree tecniche, grazie a passaggi stagni che facilitano il blocco di elementi di disturbo. Allo scopo contribuiscono inoltre l’installazione di sistemi di scarico per motori silenziati e i supporti con il compito specifico di assorbire le vibrazioni di cui saranno dotati tutti i macchinari.

Infine, il condizionamento ambientale sarà di alto livello, nel rispetto delle best practices e dei massimi requisiti raggiungibili.

Anche per Custom Line 140’, come in tutti gli yacht Custom Line di ultima generazione, è prevista la certificazione IMO TIER III (International Maritime Organization), che tutela la salvaguardia dell’ambiente nell’ambito dell’industria navale riducendo le emissioni nocive degli ossidi di azoto (NOx) dei gas di scarico dei motori, e che conferma la strategia industriale di Ferretti Group, fortemente incentrata sul rispetto dell’ambiente e sullo sviluppo sostenibile.

Lo yacht risponde inoltre ai requisiti della certificazione internazionale MCA, per poter fare charter.

EN

CUSTOM LINE 140’: THE DREAM BOAT REALLY DOES EXIST

The new flagship combines design and comfort in spaces never seen before with excellent performance and superior technology.

Custom Line inspires lovers of stylish cruising and absolute comfort to dream big with the new Custom Line 140’ superyacht project. At 42.15 metres in length overall and with a maximum beam of 8.57 metres, this new yacht is set to become the brand’s flagship: a superb work of ‘Made in Italy’ ingenuity and savoir-faire that is ready to generate endless emotions.

Created in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, she is the third Custom Line yacht with exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski Design and interiors by Margherita Casprini in collaboration with the Custom Line Atelier.

There are many new features on this masterpiece of naval design inspired by residential architecture, to which it adds in-depth research to enhance the shapes and volumes involved.

First there is the high speed displacement hull, which enables the yacht to reach a top speed of 21.5 knots (preliminary data) and represents real added value when we remember the yacht’s volumes and displacement. With a gross tonnage of just under 400 tonnes, Custom Line 140’ will be the largest yacht ever built by the brand, using innovative lightweighting technology and hybrid materials to maintain high performance, maximum strength and impeccable safety.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

The project has a profoundly sporty aesthetic, as well as offering the highest standards of comfort for owner and guests. The sleek, powerful contours share the same family feeling as the brand’s other planing yachts, with taught lines sweeping from bow to stern in an exciting alternation of materials and colours represented by light-coloured structural surfaces and dark plate glass.

The hull windows are generously sized, while the floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck offers direct contact with the water, emphasised by the open stern rails.

Another important detail is the painted aluminium handrail with Y-shaped uprights, an elegant and functional design feature in perfect Paszkowski style.

MAIN CHARACTERISTICS & INTERIOR DESIGN

The layout features three decks for comfort, with guest and service areas clearly separated and social settings flowing seamlessly across exterior and interior spaces.

Emphasising this design approach, a stairway on the port hull side directly connects the internal service areas from the main deck to the sun deck via the upper deck.

Aft, the water’s edge beach area is designed to offer guests a special setting for leisure activities and socialising. Completely free of technical features, this area can be furnished as desired by the owner for maximum comfort. Tender launch and recovery operations take place on the port hull side.

The main deck, with a spacious 30-square-metre lounge, is home to the beautiful wide body owner’s cabin, also offering over 30 square metres of space. It is fitted with a double walk-in wardrobe and a full-beam bathroom with twin sinks and both bath and shower. In the optional version, a panoramic terrace swings open to provide the owner with a private area in direct contact with the sea.

The upper deck, as well as offering a sky lounge with forward-to-aft glazing and both exterior and interior spaces, also contains the 18-square-metre bridge with an integrated Teamitalia dashboard. The chart area in this setting is reminiscent of those on passenger and cargo ships.

Introducing an innovative concept, the upper deck is connected directly to the forward area by side corridors, with access also from the bridge. The result of this design approach is a single, spacious deck.

On the lower deck are four more cabins: three VIP and a guest with twin beds. The crew area forward accommodates seven people in three double cabins, each with its own bathroom. The captain’s cabin is on the upper deck.

The sun deck on Custom Line 140’ is a panoramic deck to enjoy in total privacy. Containing a relaxation area with a hydro massage tub and freestanding furniture, it can be sheltered from the sun by a bimini top.

The bow area is to all intents and purposes an outdoor lounge, preceded by a service corridor for the crew. As is traditional on Custom Line yachts, another garage forward can be used to stow a tender or jet ski.

The interiors are designed to the highest standards of quality and attention to detail, in line with Custom Line’s tailor-made approach and the great skill and expertise of the Custom Line Atelier, the production team and all the highly specialised craftsmen involved in the production process.

PROPULSION AND TECHNOLOGY

The Custom Line 140’ superyacht will be fitted with a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp.

As part of the effort to maximise cruising comfort, the various settings on the yacht will all enjoy peerless acoustic comfort and privacy, based on a detailed mathematical analysis of each individual noise source and its position in the boat. The solutions used include floating systems, special materials and additional insulation between bulkheads and in ceilings. There will be a special focus on privacy and on separating the guest area from the crew quarters and technical areas, with sealed passageways making it easier to block out disturbances. Other contributions to acoustic comfort are the installation of silenced engine exhaust systems and machinery supports designed specifically to absorb vibrations.

Finally, the best-of-breed air conditioning system will be aligned with best practices and meet the highest possible standards.

Custom Line 140’, like all latest generation Custom Line yachts, will be certified according to IMO TIER III standards (International Maritime Organization) that ensure environmental protection in the shipbuilding industry by reducing toxic emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in exhaust fumes, confirming that Ferretti Group’s industrial strategy has a strong focus on environmental friendliness and sustainable development.

The yacht also meets the requirements of international MCA certification for chartering purposes.